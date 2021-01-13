Like the rest of the high school wrestling teams around the state, Winder-Barrow and Apalachee have had to do the tightrope walk all winter, competing in a close-contact sport in the middle of a pandemic.
Neither team has been spared from COVID-related absences and quarantines that have significantly interrupted their schedules, but the Bulldoggs and Wildcats will try to put that behind them as they prepare for the peak of the team-competition portion of the calendar with this weekend’s GHSA region duals tournaments.
Apalachee will compete in the eight-team, double-elimination Region 8-AAAAA tournament Friday, Jan. 15, beginning at 4 p.m. at Jackson County Comprehensive High School. The Bulldoggs will take part in the five-team, Region 8-AAAAAA duals beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Habersham Central High School.
The teams will have to finish in the top four of the region duals in order to advance to next weekend’s state prelims and would then have to win their sectional to make it to the eight-team double-elimination state championship tournament the final weekend in January. Unlike past years when it has traditionally been centralized, due to the pandemic, the GHSA has assigned each classification’s state championship duals tournament. The Class 5A finals will be at Locust Grove, and the 6A finals will be at Lassiter.
WINDER-BARROW
With Central Gwinnett and Shiloh deciding not take part in the region duals, Winder-Barrow could be in position to move on to the state sectionals next weekend with just one win this weekend, as the tournament will be played in a round-robin format, Bulldoggs coach David Garrett said.
Still, Garrett expects the Bulldoggs to face some steep competition from the other teams in attendance — including Buford, Lanier, Habersham and Dacula.
“I think we’ve got a pretty good shot to compete and maybe catch a little bit of luck,” Garrett said Tuesday, Jan. 12. “But that said, it’s a long way between now and (Saturday). There could be a wrestler in a classroom who is sitting next to someone who tests positive, and they have to go out and miss a couple weeks. It’s just a weird time we’re living in, and it’s not just us. All the other teams are dealing with this.”
The Bulldoggs have been able to log a few tournaments and matches in recent weeks, but COVID-19 and some injuries have kept them from being able to keep all 14 weight classes stocked with wrestlers. Garrett said the team will go into this weekend’s duals without wrestlers at 106 and 285 pounds and are “undersized” in the 220-pound weight class.
“It’s not necessarily that the whole team has had COVID, but a number of our guys have been around other people with it and have had to miss time,” said Garrett, whose team will have a duals tune-up Wednesday, Jan. 13, in a tri-match at South Gwinnett with the Comets and Norcross. “We had a lot more problems in December with the quarantines than we’re having right now. We’ve been able to fight through it and do some good things this year, and we’re just looking for some positives going into the weekend.”
Garrett is looking to seniors Mason Bell (120 pounds), Chris Walker (138), Cole Smither (160) and Peter Nava (195) to lead his team in action this weekend.
“I just want our guys to go compete,” he said. “Win or lose will take care of itself, but if we can keep competing, we will continue to get better. We’re a very young team and we’re always working toward next year, too. The better we can do at this point in this season will help us toward being a lot more competitive next year.”
APALACHEE
Meanwhile, Apalachee has missed several matches due to wrestler and coach quarantines, but the Wildcats, as of Tuesday, were set to have a full lineup for this weekend’s duals, according to head coach Randy Hill.
“The contact-tracing thing has really set us back, and we’re a little behind, but I hope we can stay healthy and do well this week,” Hill said. “It is what it is with the time we’ve missed. There’s nothing we can do about it but keep battling along.”
The young Wildcats will likely face an uphill climb in making it out of the weekend in the top four, Hill said, as they face strong and seasoned programs like Jackson County, Walnut Grove and Eastside among others.
Seniors Hunter Noblett and Isaiah Skinner have had solid seasons so far for the Wildcats, Hill said, while he’s looking for seniors Jamari Williams and Isaach Budu to “cross over the wall and win some big matches.” After qualifying and placing in the state tournament last year, Samantha Hauff is undefeated this season for the girls’ team.
“We’re a still a very young team and it’s going to be a tough battle (at Jackson County), but I just want them to compete,” Hill said. “If we don’t go through (to the state sectionals), we’ve got three weeks to get ready for the region and state traditionals, and I think we’ve got some kids who’ve got a shot at qualifying for state. Hopefully we have a good showing this weekend and get these guys some good looks at their region opponents, and that will be something we can build off of.”
