The Barrow County Leisure Services 8U girls’ basketball team brought home a state runner-up finish last weekend in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Association Class B state tournament, falling to host Habersham County 27-14 Saturday afternoon, March 6.
Barrow County, which defeated Jefferson 21-11 in the semifinals earlier Saturday, saw its state title bid cut short against Habersham, which avenged a district tournament semifinal loss to Barrow the previous weekend.
The Barrow County 8U girls, who were one of a record six teams in the county to win District 7 tournaments and among the seven county teams to qualify for their respective state tournaments, were the top finishers out of local teams last weekend.
All five boys’ age groups — 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U and 17U won their district titles but came up short at state. The 12U girls, who placed third in the district tournament, advanced to the state semifinals at Habersham before losing to Murray County.
