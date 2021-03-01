In an unprecedented run of success, six Barrow County Leisure services youth basketball all-star teams won Georgia Recreation and Park Association District 7 Class B championships last weekend and will take part in their respective state tournaments this weekend.
All five boys’ age groups — 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U and 17U — won their district championships, marking the first time that has been accomplished, according to Barrow County leisure services director Dan Magee. The 8U girls also won their district title, while the 12U girls finished third and advanced to state.
The 8U boys rolled through their bracket Saturday, Feb. 27, at Habersham County, beating Madison County 32-11, Jefferson 24-21 and Habersham County 37-31 in the finals. Playing at Jefferson, the 8U girls shut out Madison County 21-0, avenged a pool-play loss to Habersham with 16-12 win in the semifinals and then bested Jefferson 16-13 in the championship.
Both 8U teams will compete in the state tournament at the Habersham County Recreation Department in Clarkesville, where they will be joined by the 12U teams. The 12U boys steamrolled their competition, taking down Dawson County 65-23 in pool play before throttling Habersham 99-29 in the semifinals and Elbert County 88-69 in the finals.
The 10U boys picked up district-tournament wins at Jackson County over Dawson County (38-12), Jackson County (41-35) and Habersham County (38-36). They will play in the state tournament this weekend in Carrollton.
The 14U and 17U boys will be competing in the state tournament in Effingham County. The 14U boys notched wins over Madison County, Jefferson and Jackson County in the district tournament.
