On-site registration for 2023 Barrow County Youth Football is May 22 from 5-8 p.m. at the Senior Center, located at 80 Lee St. in Winder.
The registration fee is $200. Pricing for multiple players in the family is available.
Players are eligible only if born from July 31, 2009 through July 31, 2018.
Included in the registration fee, players will receive a reversible jersey, socks and an athletic bag. Registration fees are also used for league fees, Barrow County recreation fees and referee fees.
Barrow County Youth Football Organization (BCYFO) is part of the NGYFA league. As a parent-run league, BCYFO relies on volunteers for its success. A $50 discount for registration will be applied to those who volunteer for this upcoming football season.
Volunteers are needed for the Jamboree, home games, fundraisers, etc. To receive the full $50 discount, select to volunteer under discounts when registering.
To register online, visit http://barrowcountyfootball.com/registration. Card payments only. A birth certificate is required.
Online registration ends May 28. A $50 late fee will be charged to those who register after online registration ends.
The program starts July 31, 2023 and ends Nov. 18, 2023.
