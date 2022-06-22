Job seekers are encouraged to keep a look-out for Barrow County School System (BCSS) school buses throughout June at the following locations from 9-11 a.m., 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m., where prospective school bus drivers can meet other drivers and complete a job application:
• Target
• Walmart
• Publix - Winder Hill, Winder Corners, Barrow Crossing
• Ingles
• Statham Dollar General/Pop Shelf
• Starbucks/RaceTrac on Hwy 81
Upon completion of an application, be sure to grab some free BCSS merchandise.
