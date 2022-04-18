The following events are coming up this week at local public libraries around Barrow:
WINDER
Spring Break Reading Challenge - All month of April
Register for this challenge in Beanstack and track 5 hours of reading in the month of April for the chance to win amazing prizes! Grand prizes include annual passes to Zoo Atlanta, Georgia Aquarium, and GA State Parks. See our website at prlib.org for more info. and to register.
Ready to Read Storytime- Thursday, April 21, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages three to five with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
Teen: Silent Library- Thursday, April 21, 4 to 5 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday.
Teens are being tested for their ability to stay silent under extremely funny circumstances. Join the library for a Silent Library Challenge. Ages 12-18. While supplies last.
LEGO Club- Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monthly on the forth Saturday. The library has tons of LEGO's and DUPLO's and invites everyone to bring a friend and have some fun. All ages. For kids under 12, a caregiver must stay with child.
Bee Boxes- Saturday, April 23, 1-2 p.m. A family workshop & learn-all about bees while making personalized take-home Bee Boxes. Limit of 25 bee boxes available. PRE-REGISTER on Winder Library Facebook event. Ages elementary and up with caregiver.
Yoga at the Library - Saturday, April 23, 3-4 p.m. Weekly on Saturday. Beginner Flow class for adults and mature young adults. Bring mat and/or block/strap (if you like) and water. Space is limited to 20 attendees. First come, first serve. Class begins promptly and no late entry.
Maker Monday Kid's Craft Day- Monday, April 25. Weekly on Monday.
Stop in any time on Maker Monday's for the craft of the week. Crafts are in-house and geared toward children under 12 (age appropriateness will vary weekly). Check the library's calendar of events at its website on prlib.org for detailed descriptions.
No Storytime this week
Yoga at the Library - Tueaday, April 26, 5:15-6:15 p.m. Weekly on Tueaday. Restorative class for adults and mature young adults. Bring mat and/or block/strap (if you like) and water. Space is limited to 20 attendees. First come, first serve. Class begins promptly and no late entry.
House Plant Cutting Swap- Wednesday, April 27, 3 to 4 p.m. Join houseplant lovers in the Winder Library's Houseplant swap. Bring cuttings to share with others and pick up a "new to you" species. The library will have a couple varieties of Pothos to share.
AUBURN
Crime After Crime Book Club- Thursday, April 21, 6-7 p.m. Monthly on third Thursday. Whether casually interested in true crime or a completely obsessed murderhead, come hang out with the group and discuss crime after crime.
Crochet/Knit Club- Monday, April 25, 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Weekly on Monday.
Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime- Monday, April 25, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages two and up with caregiver.
Teen Monday Fundays- Monday, April 25, 5 to 6 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Teens are offered something for them every Monday night starting 5 p.m.! From game nights, to crafts, to Anime Club, to trivia, join the library every week for something fun just for teens. Ages 12-19 welcome.
Between the Pages Book Club- Tuesday, April 26, 2-3 p.m. Monthly on the last ִTuesday. This book club is back by popular demand. Read any book by the author of the month or on topic and discuss.
Lapsit Storytime- Wednesday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Designed for ages birth to two,. This story time introduces the library's littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
BRASELTON
Lightening Bug Storytime- Thursday, April 21, 6 to 7 p.m. Wear pajamas, bring your favorite stuffed animal, lay back and listen to a bedtime story with Mrs. Stacy.
Cocoon Storytime Friday- April 22, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This lap-sit storytime is for infants birth to two years old. Share books, songs, rhymes and sign language in this 20 to 30 minute program with Mrs. Lindsay.
Bookworm Storytime- Saturday, April 23, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This storytime for family members of all ages will feature dancing, songs and stories with Mrs. Stacy.
Tale Waggers with Zeke- Tuesday, April 26, 4 to 5 p.m. Come meet Zeke, the library's amazing four-legged friend who loves a good book. Zeke and his best friend, Mrs. Diane, love to meet library patrons of all ages (especially kids) and have books read to him. Zeke is a certified therapy dog.
Inchworm Storytime- Wednesday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This storytime is for children ages five and under. Join us for a fun time of sharing books, songs and coloring with Mrs. Stacy.
STATHAM
Yarn & Thread Meetup- Tuesday, April 26, 1-2 p.m. Monthly on the last ִTuesday. Come join the library for any type of yarn or thread project that you like to do. Share ideas and admire each others handiwork. Some beginner needlework kits available for those who would like to learn.
Ready-To -Read Pre-K Storytime- Wednesday, April 27, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday.
Join Miss Ann in the new kids area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles.
