A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Spring Mountain Center (SMC) Friday, Dec 9, marking the official opening of the $45 million manufacturing and distribution headquarters in Barrow County.
SMC is a leading manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, home furniture and more. SMC sells home and lifestyle products to customers across the world and is a manufacturer for top U.S. brands, including Kohler. Their products have been among the bestsellers for major retailers such as The Home Depot and Wayfair.
Barrow's headquarters is SMC's only U.S. location and is one of three in the world.
"In 2020, I had the pleasure of being introduced to this project by Mr. Ming Liu. After many months of meetings, visits to the site and to the community, emails, and phone calls, Spring Mountain Center, announced they would invest $45 M and create over 200 new manufacturing jobs in Barrow County, making this location their US Headquarters," said Barrow County Economic Development director Lisa Maloof.
"Working with Ming Liu, Stella Xu and the Georgia Economic Development team, Bradley Harris and the Georgia EMC team and Jie Xiang has been a highlight of my four-and-a-half-year career in economic development," said Maloof.
During the ceremony, Xiang made a commitment to the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce and made a $25,000 donation to the Building Our Future Campaign.
"I learned early on, that Spring Mountain Center wanted to be a part integral part of Barrow County. Today’s commitment’s to joining our Chamber of Commerce and making such a generous donation to the Building our Future Campaign, clearly demonstrates their dedication and commitment to the Barrow County community," said Maloof.
In a press release from Office of the Governor in 2021, Xiang said, “We’re not only looking to create a more robust domestic supply chain and hundreds of jobs, but also be as close to the end-consumer as possible to understand their needs and wants to continue innovating in the home furniture and plumbing fixture industry.”
The brand-new facility is located at Park 53 in Winder. Spring Mountain Center is hiring for positions at a variety of skill levels, including positions in management, supervision, engineering and production. Individuals interested in job opportunities with the company are encouraged to visit at www.springmountaincenter.com/careers.
