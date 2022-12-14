Spring Mountain Center Ribbon-Cutting held Dec. 9

Pictured (from left): State Rep. Terry England; Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners; Lisa Maloof, Barrow County Economic Development director; Chuan Sun, President/CEO Noviland; Jie Xiang, President/CEO SMC Noviland; Kristi Brigman, deputy commissioner, Global Commerce Georgia Department of Economic Development; Tommy Jennings, President/CEO, Barrow County Chamber of Commerce; City of Winder Mayor David Maynard; Ben McDaniel, Barrow County Economic coordinator.

 Morgan Ervin

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Spring Mountain Center (SMC) Friday, Dec 9, marking the official opening of the $45 million manufacturing and distribution headquarters in Barrow County.

SMC is a leading manufacturer of plumbing fixtures, home furniture and more. SMC sells home and lifestyle products to customers across the world and is a manufacturer for top U.S. brands, including Kohler. Their products have been among the bestsellers for major retailers such as The Home Depot and Wayfair.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.