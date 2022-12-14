A homeless man squatting at a residence located at 514 Carl Bethlehem Rd. started an outdoor fire trying to get rid of items he deemed as trash, although the items didn't belong to him.

Officers with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office reported a truck bed liner, a couch, multiple spray paint cans and a flat screen TV were items burnt in the fire.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.