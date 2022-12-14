A homeless man squatting at a residence located at 514 Carl Bethlehem Rd. started an outdoor fire trying to get rid of items he deemed as trash, although the items didn't belong to him.
Officers with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office reported a truck bed liner, a couch, multiple spray paint cans and a flat screen TV were items burnt in the fire.
The suspect advised the items "were just laying around" at the location and appeared to be trash, according to the police report.
Police were unable to make contact with the property owners.
The man was transported to the Barrow County Detention Center and charged with arson and criminal trespassing.
The following are other incidents recently reported by the BCSO:
- Improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; driving while license suspended Nov. 25 at Argonne Rd./Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- DUI-alcohol; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area Nov. 22 at Gainesville Hwy./Mulberry Rd., Winder, where a single vehicle accident occurred.
- Simple battery-Family Violence Nov. 29 at 772 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder, where a domestic dispute between a couple occurred involving the man grabbing the back of the woman’s jacket and slinging her around.
- DUI-alcohol; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; improper stopping on roadway Nov. 28 at County Line-Auburn Rd./ B Robinson Rd., Auburn, where a vehicle was stopped in the middle of the roadway.
- Furnishing, purchasing of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age Nov. 28 at 44 Gifton Thomas Rd., Bethlehem, where a man reported he walked into his home and saw his underage daughter naked and intoxicated in bed with a male.
- Driving while license suspended or revoked; no insurance; operating unregistered vehicle; failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping Nov. 24 at Atlanta Hwy. NW and Parks Mill Rd., Auburn, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children Nov. 30 at 283 Wins4low Way, Bethlehem, where a mother punched her daughter in the face during a domestic dispute.
- Identity fraud theft when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person; unlawful possess, display or use of any fraudulent, altered identification documents; speeding Nov. 30 at University Pkwy./Wall Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children Nov 25 at 295 E Wright St., Winder, where a man grabbed a woman and threw her to the floor in front of a child during a domestic dispute.
- Theft by shoplifting Nov. 27 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., Winder, where a man was caught shoplifting $88 worth of merchandise.
- Starburst windshield; driving without a valid license Nov. 28 at Hwy. 82/ Thurmond Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Driving while license suspended; failure to obey traffic control device Nov. 27 at Loganville Hwy./Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem, where a vehicle involved in an accident was reported in the middle of the roadway, blocking traffic.
- Criminal trespass-Family Violence; simple assault-Family Violence Nov. 23 at 2183 Dooley Town Rd., Statham, where a man with dementia and his wife were involved in a domestic dispute.
- Driving while license suspended; expired license plate Nov. 26 at 93 E May St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- DUI-alcohol; reckless driving; failure to obey traffic control device Nov. 21 at Carl Bethlehem Rd./Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem, where a car accident occurred involving an overturned vehicle in the intersection.
- Driving while license suspended Nov. 29 at 529 Patrick Mill Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle going 35 miles per hour in a 65 MPH zone.
- Battery-Family Violence; cruelty to children; theft by taking Nov. 28 at 357 Kay Drive, Winder, where a woman was arrested for physically assaulting her boyfriend in front of their five children, taking his vehicle and stealing $5,700 from his wallet.
- Driving without a valid license; failure to obey traffic control device Nov. 28 at Atlanta Highway SE/ Hog Mountain Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons and residents; identity theft when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person Nov. 22 at 233 East Broad St., Winder, where a woman was picked up due to the Barrow County Investigation unit conducting a warrant in Hall County.
- Violation of Family Violence Order Nov. 22 at 507 Providence Circle, Statham, where a domestic dispute was reported.
