Staci Waters is the Program Coordinator with Barrow County Farm Bureau, a Barrow County School System District Partner in Education. Staci was chosen as the November 2022 Community Member of the Month for her valuable contributions to student learning through the Farm Club at Yargo Elementary School. YES Principal Dr. Susan Smith and teachers Julie Marlowe and Jennifer Wadsworth nominated Staci for the difference she's making through the two Farm Clubs she plans and runs at their school.
Not only does Staci facilitate the YES Farm Club, she also supports agriculture education in many schools across the district and volunteers to read in classrooms throughout the year. She's also an active member of the Winder Rotary Club and quietly lives out the Rotary motto of "Service Above Self."
