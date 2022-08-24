Starting Small Seeds class

The Barrow County Extension will host a "Starting Small Seeds" class Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Statham Public Library. The class will teach strategies to successfully plant a fall crop, which often requires working with small seeds. The class offer easy ways to start carrots, spinach, lettuce and other fall garden crops.

