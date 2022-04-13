Business leaders, elected officials and other prominent community leaders around Barrow County met Tuesday, April 5 for the Chamber of Commerce’s monthly “first Tuesday” luncheon.
Mayors and other city leaders shared current happenings within their municipalities, looked back on changes over the last year, highlighted ongoing and future capital projects, challenges they face and what’s in store for the near future.
AUBURN
Mayor Linda Blechinger presented her “State of the City” report to the chamber, which chronicled recently completed, ongoing and upcoming projects around town and the vision behind plans for the future.
PLANNING
Auburn’s growth plan puts a strong emphasis on maintaining its small-town charm, which seems to have drawn so many of its recent home buyers. The city’s approach to “smart growth” also emphasizes the importance of remaining fiscally sound throughout the process.
Auburn’s planning started 16 years ago, when Mayor Blechinger was first elected as Auburn’s mayor and the city’s comprehensive plan was put in place. It has since been updated twice, in 2010 and 2020.
In 2019, the Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) by the Atlanta Regional Commission, awarded the city $96,000 and has since been a key component to its funding and planning strategy. The LCI program is designed to help cities with planning and produces a document that allows them to qualify for federal
transportation funds.
DOWNTOWN
For developing downtown Auburn, the city has several recent additions including the Roy E. Parks Children’s Playground, which is surrounded by a six-foot wrought iron fence with vintage-style lighting to provide a safe place for children to play and plans for an expansion are currently underway.
Auburn’s newest park is the City of Auburn Ballfields located at 252 Parks Mill Road. The multi-phased project is home to Auburn Youth Athletics programs. Looking into the future, the city plans for the finished park to feature a multi-purpose field, walking trails, playground pads and user amenities including concessions, restrooms, press boxes and walking trails throughout.
The city has partnered with its newly expanded library to create a community garden, which is volunteer-led and incorporates raised beds, a fresh herbs restaurant and bee hives.
A sports complex that will include pickleball and tennis courts, an all-purpose field and other amenities is also underway.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Other projects being planned around the core of the city include a number of infrastructure improvements in the public works department like the new reservoir and water treatment facility, resurfacing County Line Road and College Road and installing sidewalks.
Auburn is also focused on connecting retail and residential areas in the heart of the city to encourage an active and collaborative community.
Some recurring themes that can be found within Auburn’s growth plans are the preservation of core historic buildings, serving multiple modes of transportation, a mix of buildings and uses like live/work townhomes, additional parking and on-street parking, pocket parks, plazas, community gathering areas, a well defined vibrant town centers, cluster developments and three-to-four story buildings.
FUNDING: These projects are being funded through several economic development partners including the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, Department of Community Affairs, Georgia Mainstreet Association, Georgia Cities Foundation, Jackson EMC, Georgia Power and Barrow and Gwinnett Counties.
Auburn total assets exceeded its liabilities at the end of the most recent fiscal year by $21,060,536. As of the close of the current fiscal year, the city’s governmental funds reported az combined ending fund balance of $14,571,173, of which roughly 30 percent is unassigned and available for use.
STATHAM
Statham has been hard at work making major changes and planning for future growth.
The city is currently on a journey for water independence, however, the journey has tested the city’s patience. Mayor Joe Piper and its five-member council, three of whom were sworn in during the first meeting of 2022, the city is taking the steps necessary to get ahead of the growth coming its way.
A truck stop is seeking to establish itself along the SR 316 corridor in Statham, which the city believes will provide opportunity for the community for years to come.
With a new group of leaders at city hall, including city accountant April Stephens, Statham is working to get back on track financially, improving its infrastructure so it can embrace smart growth.
WINDER
Winder’s city administrator Mandi Cody, presented some of the projects going on around Winder including new programs it has implemented to address the city’s infrastructure.
STREETS
A street management program is in the works following a street assessment completed in October 2021. Streets have been selected for maintenance by applying a Street Management Policy and a final utility review is currently underway. Local Management and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds for FY2022 have been received by the city in the amount of $207,414.
The city has utilized grant funds to implement a number of programs to promote beautification of the city’s streets including a new Street Sweeper program, a yard debris pickup program using an updated loader and dump truck, an enhanced pothole patching program, a sign replacement program and the selection and purchase of decorative street signs.
A complete streets and trails plan underway will provide interconnectivity in downtown Winder and sidewalks connecting the downtown area to nearby Fort Yargo State Park, the city’s public library and other public facilities around town.
The Wilkins Greenway Trailhead is at its final stages and will connect downtown Winder at Lee Street to Fort Yargo State Park.
FUEL STATION
A fueling station has recently been approved to ensure the city access to fuel during natural disasters or other fuel supply shortages. The system is designed to maintain a 30-day supply at all times and for daily use by all city departments. A provision to use commercial fueling stations will remain in place.
ONLINE BILLING AND PERMITTING: Winder residents can now complete all permitting applications and required inspections online using iWorQ. An online billing payment option is also available to Winder residents.
MASTER PLANS
The City of Winder has also created a Downtown Master Plan to address growth, revitalization, and sustainable development and has also completed a master plan of Rose Hill Cemetery to preserve the community’s rich history.
A stormwater master plan is also underway, which will include all downtown basins, and is being used to identify capital projects and set stormwater utility fee.
A quarry reservoir project using the $10 million Governor Brian Kemp awarded the city to improve its water infrastructure is also in its early stages.
GRANTS
The City of Winder has been vigorously applying for grants over the last year, many of which it has been awarded. Current grant projects include $280,000 for downtown sidewalks to improve the city’s bicycle and pedestrian accommodations. An underpass stormwater project is being planned, which will utilize $5.6 million in federal ARP funds.
In addition to the $10 million it received for reservoir regional drinking water source, the city has also been awarded a $1,000 supplement for each firefighter and police officer awarded by the Governor’s Office, $207,414 in LMIG funds and an additional $53,315 from the LMIG Safety Award Program from the Department of Transportation.
Pending applications the city has applied for include $2 million from the Community Development Block Grant for stormwater and innovation play space downtown, $200,000 funding for a transportation plan, $408,000 for design to reconfigure the intersection of MLK and East Midland Avenue, $2,000,000 for reservoir and $590,000 for the State Route 53 water system improvements through Direct Congressional Allocation.
AWARDS
The City of Winder received several awards from the Georgia Association of Water Professionals 2022 Awards for its Marburg Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant including the platinum award for Water Reclamation Permit for the fifth consecutive year and the gold award for the NPDES discharge permit.
The Highway 53 Water Treatment Plant also won the platinum award for the third consecutive year as well as the certificate of achievement.
CHIMNEYS
The Chimneys Golf Course has been thriving since the city hired a golf professional to manage its everyday operations. It offers a par 72, 18-hole course just shy of 6,500 yards with five sets of tees and no homes in sight. The Chimneys uses recycled water to keep the course green, providing a constant and dependable supply of water.
COUNTY
The county’s economic development continues to grow as developers and industry continue to see Barrow as an ideal location to grow. The Spring Mountain Center is entering its Phase II and Phase III at Park 53. The $45 million investment will create 205 new jobs in the county. The Spring Mountain Center (SMC)manufactures and sells home and lifestyle products to customers across the world through its global distribution partners. SMC manufactures many top U.S. brands and their products have been best sellers in major retailers for the past decade. The 93 acre Park 53 North has roughly 18 acres remaining .
The Tanners Bridge Wastewater Treatment Facility, which supplies Barrow with 1.5 million gallons per day (MGD) with the ability to expand to two million MGD. The treatment plant cost of $15.5 million is paid in-full.
Some noteworthy economic indicators for Barrow County include a 20 percent population increase since 2010, with the 2020 population reported at 83,505.
The unemployment rate went from 3.6 percent in 2021 to 2.6 percent in 2022. The annual average wage in Barrow was $44,205 as of June 2021 with the average hourly wage $21.25, which is up slightly from September 2020, when the average annual wage was reported at $43,159 with the hourly average wage reported at $20.74.
Barrow County SPLOST collections through Dec. 2021 was reported at $16,748,824, which is a 22.4 percent increase since 2013.
In comparison, SPLOST collections in surrounding counties over the same time period increased by 19.5 % in Clarke, 21.1 % in Hall, 18.2% in Oconee, 21.9% in Walton, 18.7% in Gwinnett and 24% in Jackson.
The county also projects the tax digest to increase went into the double digits in the years to come.
TRANSPORTATION
In 2021, Barrow County resurfaced 22.71 miles. The West-Winder Bypass has entered Phase III, which includes recontructing the intersection of Patrick Mill Road at State Route (SR) 316 into an interchange. Patrick Mill Road will bridge over SR 316 to the south of its current location and ramps will be contrutred for acess onto and off of SR 316. Finally, Tom Miller Road will be relocated to the southwest. The estimated completion date is late 2024.
The SR 316 and SR 81 diamond interchange was recently completed in January 2022.
The SR 316 and SR 11 interchange is estimated to be complete the end of 2022 or early 2023.
The SR 53 and SR 316 interchange is expected to be complete in June 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.