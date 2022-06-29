City leaders recently approved Statham’s fiscal year 2023 (FY23) budget, which will take effect July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023.
At its June 21 voting session, the city council approved a total general fund budget of roughly $2.6 million, a decrease from $4.7 million in FY22.
According to city accountant April Stephens, the decrease in the general fund is attributed to: the lack of council-budgeted sale of property; a reduction in municipal court fines due to a shortage of staff and cancellation of court dates; and a reduction in permits, inspections and zoning due to a shortage of materials and supplies, making it more difficult to have permits and inspections issued.
Major highlights of the FY23 budget include upcoming improvements across the city; increased benefits for city employees; and education and training for each department.
Other parts of the budget include a utility fund of roughly $2 million with $480,000 going into the fund balance for utility capital improvements; SPLOST revenue of $932,303; LOST revenue of $620,000; an ARPA fund of just over $1 million; and a Debt Service fund of $385,886.
The FY23 millage rate has not been approved yet, but “the general fund's revenue is based on the millage rate remaining 4.003,” Stephens said.
CITYWIDE IMPROVEMENTS
Statham’s leaders allotted funding for multiple capital projects and improvements.
Funding includes upcoming water/sewer improvements and taps for new customers and residential construction.
Funding is also set aside for events including community yard sales, the Spring Fling, Halloween and Christmas festivals, Spring Fest, the Sunflower Festival and a citywide Clean Up Day.
Other funding for improvements include $8,500 to replace the HVAC unit at the Robert Bridges Community Center; 28,000 to replace the roof of the Hillman Rainwater Community Center; $40,000 for the expansion of the Furr Lane Public Works building parking lot; and $6,500 for sound equipment for the Statham Community Center.
DEPARTMENT EXPENDITURES
The FY23 budget includes more benefits for city employees.
There is an allotted $15,000 in sign-on benefits for POST-certified police officers, helping with recruitment and retention.
All departments are allotted benefits that include upgrades to employee health plans and insurance, a 1.5% cost of living increase for staff and education and training.
Other expenditures include an increase in gas and utility costs across all departments to adjust for increasing inflation.
SPLOST
The SPLOST fund is $932,303, which includes revenue from previous years.
The revenue has grown steadily over the last three years, Stephens said.
She believes the increase in SPLOST receipts is a result of higher costs from inflation and effects of COVID-19.
The current SPLOST 6, or the Special Purpose Local Option Tax 6, is a one-cent municipality sales tax set to expire in 2023.
The next SPLOST 7 will be voted on as a referendum in the November ballot.
Each municipality is allocated funds from Barrow County’s SPLOST reserves.
The proposed purposes include the aforementioned water and sewer projects and existing general obligation debt payments.
LOST
The LOST revenue of $620,000 is a slight increase from $545,000 in FY22.
The LOST, or Local Option Sales Tax, is a one-percent sales tax on the sale of goods and services done jointly by the county and municipalities. The funds are collected and distributed by the Georgia Department of Revenue each month.
“The LOST is a major form of revenue for the city and is placed into the general fund budget,” reads the budget document.
