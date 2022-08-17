The Statham City Council recently approved a wholesale water purchase agreement with Barrow County.
An earlier proposal the city was contemplating was a 10-year agreement with no option to opt-out and included a potential cap on the amount the city could purchase, which Statham Mayor Joe Piper described as “iron-clad,” and sent the city back to the table for negotiations.
The new agreement approved August 16 is also for 10 years, but includes clauses allowing the city to opt-out at five and eight years.
The agreement also indicates that all parties involved in a water contract with the county will be “throttled back in an equal percentage” during drought periods.
In other business August 16, the council approved:
• a lease agreement with Casto Brothers for the Statham Police Department building. The new lease amount increased from $1,600 to $1,850 per month. The lease takes effect Oct. 1 and ends June 30, 2023.
• updated bereavement and paid time off (PTO) policies for city employees.
• an alcoholic beverage license distance waiver permits for Fajita Mex Grill, which allows the restaurant to sell alcohol on Sundays after a certain time. The church next door to the restaurant submitted a letter of approval for the permit.
