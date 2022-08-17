The Statham City Council recently approved a wholesale water purchase agreement with Barrow County.

An earlier proposal the city was contemplating was a 10-year agreement with no option to opt-out and included a potential cap on the amount the city could purchase, which Statham Mayor Joe Piper described as “iron-clad,” and sent the city back to the table for negotiations.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.