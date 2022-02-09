After the newly seated Statham city council approved moving forward with the well development project at Hillside-Rainwater Park in January after the previous council shot it down a month prior, Ground Water Services, Inc. and the city’s public works department have reported after descending over 240 feet below the surface, engineers have yielded “favorable results,” Mayor Joe Piper announced during the city council work session Feb. 3.
According to Piper, the crews working at the well site were waiting for last week’s heavy rainstorm to pass and for necessary pump equipment on order to arrive before proceeding. “So far, it’s a good step,” said Piper on the work completed directly following the council’s decision to proceed with the project.
OTHER BUSINESS:
Also ,during its meeting Feb. 3, the council discussed the following agenda items:
• An ordinance amending the zoning hearing and application procedures is being considered as a means of holding the city and developers accountable when they opt for last-minute changes to applications for rezoning, annexation, variances and conditional uses, among other applications submitted to the city.
The way public hearings are currently being conducted, some have “gone off the rails” with a lot of repetition and questions that can be answered outside of the public hearing, according to Statham’s city attorney, Jody Campbell.
With this amendment, the city aims to reign in on the applicant’s ability to amend applications just before the council decides to reduce confusion among council members and allow them plenty of time to review and consider all applications. It also aims to allow the public time outside of the public forum to review applications before a voting session.
The amendment will ensure time limits and speaking limits are in place so to allow only “productive, fruitful and concise” input from citizens during a public forum, said Campbell. The amendment will allow speakers ten minutes of input with a ten-minute rebuttal and is “almost a mirror image” of many surrounding jurisdictions including Winder, Hoschton and Gwinnett County, said Campbell.
• An ordinance adopting and enacting a new code for the City of Statham called Municode. According to city April Stephens, Municode is a company who provides codification services of municipal government’s code of ordinances and is used by many governments.
Essentially, what they do is take the city’s current code of ordinances and all supplements or added ordinances over the years, which for Statham, they went back to 2006. They go through our entire code and make sure there isn’t anything conflicting, check for current laws to make sure the city is code compliant and put it all in a format that is up-to-date with all the right ordinances. According to Stephens, adopting and enacting the service has been “quite a process” and has taken the city 18 months to get it where it is today.
Moving forward, anytime the city updates a section of the code, city staff will send Municode the section that has been approved by council and they automatically update the online version and then send updated pages to add to the city’s new code book.
• Sullins Engineering requested a waiver for the installment of sidewalk along the frontage of Dooley Town Road where the Statham Place development is being built, which will consist of 36 lots spanning roughly 48 acres. The reasoning cited in the request is that there is not sidewalk along Dooley Town Road currently and there is limited future development within the city’s boundary that would extend the sidewalk for future use.
The applicant also cited a lack of right-of-way on Dooley Town Road when considering the installation of the deceleration lane as well as the rural nature of the area. This waiver does not eliminate any interior subdivision sidewalks.
After three months of issues with the developer and code violations at this site, public works performs inspections twice daily to ensure no code violations are present. “After three months, we’re comfortable enough to allow it to move forward,” said Stephens.
• A waiver for the installation of sidewalk along the frontage of the project on Providence Road in front of the Providence Estates II development, lies within the Bear Creek Water Supply reservoir protection district.
The applicant cites a number of reasons for the request including the lack of traffic controlled intersections that would allow for pedestrian crossing, the existing sidewalk on the opposite side of Providence Road terminates at April Court approximately 1,100 linear feet from the proposed entrance, Statham Elementary School and Castial Academy are greater than one-half a mile from development, no parks are within one-half mile from development and approximately 600 linear feet from proposed entrance is the first of two creek crossings which have no shoulder that would allow for the installation of a sidewalk. This waiver applied to external use of the subdivision only and will not affect construction of sidewalks inside the neighborhood.
• An agreement for reserved sewer capacity with owner and developer Richard Cooper for 35 equivalent residential units (ERUs), or 8,750 gallons per day for a total cost of $157,500, which will be paid directly to the city. Upon full receipt of the payment and execution of the agreement, the city will purcahse 35 ERUs from the Barrow County Water and Sewer Authority, which will be reserved for this development.
• Consideration of approving a gravity sewer line replacement project between 1st Street and 2nd Street adjacent to the Castro Hardware Store that was budgeted for FY2022. Replacement of 500 linear feet of sewer line is needed to correct issues with sags and damage to the existing line. The planning staff has recommended the city select McDaniel Utilities, Inc. for $175,220 with a 15 percent contingency for a total project cost of $201,503.
• The implementation and use of impact fees to land developers, which are one-time fees charged to land developers to help defray the costs of expanding capital facilities’ to serve new growth. Impact fees are used for specific improvement categories and can be a substantial source of revenue for financing capital improvements.
