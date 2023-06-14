During Thursday council work session public hearing, Mayor Joe Piper and council members heard rezoning requests from two different property owners. First, JCD Enterprises, Inc., asked to rezone 4.99 acres at 2119 Atlanta Hwy. from manufactured housing (MH) to highway business (HB) to accommodate the proposed use as an office and storage facility and possibly a parking lot.

Several citizens spoke in opposition to the rezoning, stating that the property in question is surrounded by homes and is a quiet, rural area.

