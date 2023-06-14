During Thursday council work session public hearing, Mayor Joe Piper and council members heard rezoning requests from two different property owners. First, JCD Enterprises, Inc., asked to rezone 4.99 acres at 2119 Atlanta Hwy. from manufactured housing (MH) to highway business (HB) to accommodate the proposed use as an office and storage facility and possibly a parking lot.
Several citizens spoke in opposition to the rezoning, stating that the property in question is surrounded by homes and is a quiet, rural area.
Martha Campbell, who owns property adjacent to the site, said that she has a stocked pond and livestock and fears that a commercial development would jeopardize both the pond and her animals.
Other residents commented that the traffic, noise and lighting would pose problems for the otherwise quiet, agricultural area.
A second rezoning request was for a 0.4 acre property located at 1835 Atlanta Hwy., SE. According to applicant Robert White with R & D Realty, the rezoned property would be used as a second law office for a Commerce attorney.
Road paving projectCity leaders are considering a road paving project on Hayes Lake Road, which has been patched over several times in the past few years. For a proposed price of $21,293, the damaged stretch of road would be fully re-paved, not patched.
Low Income Water Assistance Program
City leaders will decide at the next regular council meeting whether to approve the signing of an agreement between the Georgia Department of Human Services, Division of Family and Children Services, and the City of Statham for the provision of federal funds to cover or reduce arrearages for households that qualify for assistance with their water bills.
The council will vote on these items Tuesday, June 20.
