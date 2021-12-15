Statham’s journey toward water independence has proven that when it comes to water matters in a growing city, nothing worth doing is ever easy — or cheap.
As the Hillman Park well development project moves forward, Ground-Water Services, Inc. has requested an additional $50,000 to $70,000 to cover unexpected costs. That's in addition to the $425,000 the city already allocated for the project in its approved 2022 budget. Moving forward, the city plans to use American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover additional costs.
Statham’s current groundwater exploration project was revisited by the Statham City Council during a special called meeting prior to its regular work session Dec. 9. The council called the meeting to vote on a change of order proposal received Dec. 3 from Ground-Water Services proposing additional funds to cover nearly a dozen unexpected tasks necessary for completion of the well project at Hillman-Rainwater Park.
According to the proposal, each task is contingent upon favorable results of the pumping sampling and each subsequent task thereafter. As of Dec. 9, the water quality and overall viability of the Hillman-Rainwater park location as a water source remains unknown.
Some skepticism exists among council members over the viability of the site who believe more testing seems like a gamble. However, the only other option would be to move to a new location, which could potentially be more costly given the possibility the same problems could happen.
Despite some hesitancy, the council voted in favor of the change order in a narrow 3-2 vote. Dissenting voters were councilwoman Hattie Thrasher and councilman Bill McCormic.
OTHER BUSINESS:
Also during its special called meeting Dec. 9, the council approved the following items:
• Agreement for reserved sewer capacity with owner and developer Adam Ewing of Old Mill Properties for 51 equivalent residential units (ERUs) , or approximately 12,750 gallons per day, at a cost of $229,500, which will be paid directly to the City of Statham. Upon receipt of full payment and execution of agreement, the city will purchase 51 ERUs from the Barrow County Water and Sewer Authority, which will be reserved for this development. The council approved the agreement unanimously.
• The Northeast Georgia Regional Solid Waste Management Plan resolution required by state law for the next 10 years.
