Statham councilwoman Tammy Crawley, 53, passed away on Dec. 25, 2021. Crawley was finishing up her first term on the Statham City Council, a community she served with great pride.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1968 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was a longtime resident of Milledgeville, Ga. before relocating to Statham, where she resided with her husband of 16 years, Allan Crawley.
Outside of serving on the city council, she loved helping people and was a homemaker to her husband and two children, Robert McCloud (Danielle) and Claudia Schellinger (Ryan), both of Dallas, Ga.; three stepchildren; David Crawley (Elizabeth) of Jefferson, Austin Crawley of Forsyth and Lacy Day Chapman (Ryan) of Dahlonega; and ten beloved grandchildren, Karli Miller, Alexander Schellinger, Camille McCloud, Robert McCloud, Leia McCloud, Brody Crawley, Dawson Crawley, Stetson Chapman, Brooklyn Roberts and Rilynn Chapman.
Tammy is also survived by a sister Tanya Huston (Greg) of Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents Leon Huth and Claudia and Charles Allbee.
Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Crawley family.
No services are scheduled at this time.
