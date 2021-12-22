Two rezoning applications to allow for a large multi-use development fronting Atlanta Highway and Mulberry Street in Statham was opposed by the city council Dec. 21 after receiving significant pushback from neighboring property owners during a public hearing Dec. 9.
Applicant Mitchell Trees, Presidential Oaks Properties, LLC., sought to rezone nine acres fronting the south side of Atlanta Highway and the west side of Mulberry Street from suburban residential (SR-1) to multi-family residential (MFR) district to allow for 56 fee simple townhouses on property owned by Margaret Ann Hamway. . However due to the
The applicant submitted a separate rezoning application for 2.6 acres of abutting land owned by Hamway from SR-1 to highway business for commercial use.
The applicant originally requested three large highway business tracts along Atlanta Highway but later requested one of the three tracts be rezoned office/institutional (O-I) following public comment at the previous regular meeting.
For the application to rezone nine acres to accommodate townhouses, the council unanimously opposed the application, which had several recommendations from staff upon approval.
The council denied a motion made by Dwight McCormick to approve the second rezoning application requested by Trees for property owned by Hamway.
Opposition from neighboring property owners, primarily those living on Mulberry Dr., stemmed from concerns over a proposed entrance to the development on Mulberry Drive, which was later removed from the application. When the applicant returned with the necessary changes made as requested, opponents to the development pointed to the city’s need to be better prepared to house such a large influx of high density neighborhoods, among other issues with the application.
OTHER BUSINESS:
In other business, during the Statham city council meeting Dec. 21, the council voted on the following items:
- A decision to table an application for preliminary plat approval requested by “Statham Place,” Sullins Engineering , LLC. on behalf of property owner MHC of Georgia, LLC. for 36 lots on roughly 48 acres fronting the southeast side of Dooley Town Road was approved unanimously.
- An alcoholic beverage license requested by Niko Patel to allow him to participate in retail sales of beer, wine and distilled spirits at his business on Bethlehem Road, known as Niko’s Fine Wine and Spirits, was narrowly approved in a 3:1:1 mixed vote. Councilwoman Hattie Thatcher opposed and Betty Lyle sustained.
- An application to rezone property on the south side of Jefferson Street west of its intersection with Village Pass from suburban residential (SR-2) to multi-family residential (MFR) to allow for the division of property owned by Thomas Holcombe to accommodate two single-family detached homes was approved with conditions in a 4:1 vote. Conditions were agreed to by Holcombe,which include use limitations, lots size, dimension requirements and others.
- The decision to remain with the same Workers’ Compensation Coverage from Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Georgia Interlocal Risk Management Agency (GIRMA) for the calendar year 2022 beginning Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2022. The staff report recommended the council approve GIRMA’s policy quote totaling $31, 526, which it approved unanimously.
- The authorization of the Mayor to sign an updated agreement with Axon for new and upgraded tasers for police officers was approved unanimously. The updated agreement includes cartridges and new tasers with the latest technology. The current agreement does not include the expense of taser cartridges and are outdated by about ten buyers. The total cost of the agreement is $18,580, or $3,716 per year for five years and the city will pay Axon $2,212 to capture the remaining value owed from the previous hardware. This will require an amendment to the budget to reflect the increased cost to the agreement.
- The New Year 2022 city council meeting calendar was approved.
- The New Year Holiday Schedule was approved.
- The acceptance of FY 2020 financial statement was approved.
- The authorization for the Mayor to sign an acceptance letter from Bates Carter to perform audit services for FY2021 was approved unanimously.
- An amendment to the speed limit ordinance presented by the Georgia Department of Transportation was approved unanimously.
