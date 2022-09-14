The Statham City Council recently looked at becoming water independent once again after tabling a well exploration project in April and May.

Back on April 5, the water department’s operator Jordan McDaniel wrote a letter to the council, stating that well no. 3 at Hillman-Rainwater was no longer a viable water source and recommended it be capped because of “high turbidity levels.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.