The Statham City Council recently looked at becoming water independent once again after tabling a well exploration project in April and May.
Back on April 5, the water department’s operator Jordan McDaniel wrote a letter to the council, stating that well no. 3 at Hillman-Rainwater was no longer a viable water source and recommended it be capped because of “high turbidity levels.”
City accountant April Stephens said council members were “interested in moving forward with water independence” at the September 8 meeting.
In follow-up, city staff requested well exploration to include surveying and drilling of three potential sites, which would amount to $60,000 with a 15% contingency.
The council is slated to vote at its September 20 meeting.
In other business September 8, the council discussed:
• An alcohol license application for a beer and wine retail package store located on Atlanta Hwy., which was tabled from its August 16 meeting.
• A wine tasting events ordinance, which was tabled from its August 16 meeting.
• An updated wholesale water purchase agreement with Barrow County.
• A financial audit engagement letter for FY22: The auditing services through Bates Carter would cost $18,000.
• Acceptance of the FY21 financial audit.
• An ordinance to amend the FY21 budget.
