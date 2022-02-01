in celebration of Black History Month, the Statham Public Library is hosting a four-part series featuring local community activist and author of "The Southern Awakening: A Black Man's Guide to Liberating the Rural South", Barnard "the Barber" Sims.
The first episode of the series begins Tuesday, Feb. 1 and will be available via Zoom every Tuesday evening in February at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.