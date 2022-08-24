Statham Lodge #634 is hosting its third annual golf tournament Friday, Aug. 26 at the Chimneys Golf Course. Registration and check in for the event is 9 a.m. and the shotgun start is 10 a.m.

Lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A of Winder. Awards will follow the tournament.

