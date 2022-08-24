Statham Lodge #634 is hosting its third annual golf tournament Friday, Aug. 26 at the Chimneys Golf Course. Registration and check in for the event is 9 a.m. and the shotgun start is 10 a.m.
Lunch will be provided by Chick-Fil-A of Winder. Awards will follow the tournament.
The event is sponsored by Progressive Realty, LLC, Akins Ford and The Chimneys Golf Course.
All proceeds from the tournament will benefit the YMCA and Adventure Bags.
Hole sponsorship is $125, single players are $100 each and a team of four players is $400. To register early, contact David Shockley at 404-372-5764.
Make checks payable to Statham Lodge #634 and mail to 3rd Annual Golf Tournament at 1641 Regents Street, Statham, Ga. 30666. Payments may also be made with Venmo to @DAVID-SHOCKLEY-8.
The rain date is Friday, Sept. 2.
