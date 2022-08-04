A Statham man was killed and another person seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident July 31 on SR 11 at the city limits of Arcade.
The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) was called to investigate the wreck and assist the Arcade Police Department with the scene.
According to the GSP report, Wayne Heard, 41, of Statham, was traveling north in a Nissan Rogue when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane, left the roadway, struck several trees and overturned.
Rescue and EMS crews were called to extract Heard and a female passenger, Ciquisha Harmon, 32, of Temperanceville, Va., from the vehicle.
Heard was pronounced dead on the scene. Harmon was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with suspected serious injuries.
