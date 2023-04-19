A handful of concerned citizens in Statham are calling for Mayor Joe Piper to resign due to a severance agreement he and former city accountant April Stephens entered into following her resignation last month.
The severance documents signed by Piper and Stephens on March 10 offered six weeks' salary in the amount of $8,685.27 and the sum of her total paid time off (PTO) hours accumulated, for a total of 164.76 hours, in exchange for a full release of all claims against the city.
Absent the agreement, Stephens told Piper she would have no choice but to take legal action against the city due to a hostile work environment. Had the city been sued on such allegations, it would be required to pay a $25,000 deductible at the onset of a lawsuit, no matter the outcome of the case.
Piper said before unsealing the envelope containing the severance agreement, he and Stephens discussed its terms. Piper then discussed the terms of the agreement with city attorney Jodi Campbell.
Although Campbell was informed of the details agreed upon, he didn’t see the document before it was signed, violating the city's charter. Council was also unaware of the agreement until several days later.
According to the city's purchasing policy, Piper can spend up to $25,000 without council approval. This policy also aligns with the city charter, which identifies the mayor as the city's purchasing agent.
Since Piper didn't exceed his discretionary spending limit as mayor in the agreement with Stephens, Campbell advises that Piper's oversight hardly warrants punishment. However, a handful of Statham residents aren't letting the mishap go unnoticed. In fact, some see it as grounds for his resignation and voiced their concerns during the city's April 12 council meeting.
According to Rudy Krause, husband of councilwoman Deborah Krause, who recently hinted at a mayoral run this fall during the city's St. Patrick's Day parade, "the best thing that could happen right now for this city is to have an interim mayor and have the mayor we have right now replaced."
Former Statham councilmember Dwight McCormic said the handling of Stephens' severance package was an "exit strategy" that "exposes us."
McCormic also questioned Stephens' allegations against the city. He pointed out that former employees who worked in the same environment as Stephens never made such allegations.
"I think in lieu of what is happening we have got to change the charter where the city council is strong," said resident Tim Terilli during public comment. "Is there any way to get him off the bank account? How can he willy-nilly pay somebody $16,000? The city is going to sink if this person is elected again," he said.
Stephens was hired as a city accountant in September 2020. The previous council-approved job description of "city administrator/city accountant" was dissolved and Piper electively assumed all roles and responsibilities as city administrator and created the position of city accountant, which Stephens was hired to fill. No severance agreement was included in her employment contract.
Over the three years Stephens worked for the city, she also assumed the responsibility of planning and zoning administrator. She was given an additional $2,000 salary for the added responsibility.
"Throughout the entire duration of my employment, I have been disrespected (in my own presence)
by all but one city elected official regarding my salary and position, I have been repeatedly
dismissed of the amount of work I do for this city, dismissed of my education and dismissed of my
knowledge and experience in local government," Stephens wrote in a letter to the mayor on Jan. 31.
As part of Stephens' letter to the mayor, she requested her own salary reduction and relief from her responsibilities as planning and zoning administrator. She also provided a recommended course of action for the city in overcoming the change. "I hope this change will create a more peaceful and less stressful work environment for everyone," Stephens wrote.
According to Piper, council members often referred to Stephens using terms like "that girl" and "that thing" and made comments such as "she makes too much money," and "she's just a numbers girl," directly to her face. These comments were a regular occurrence, he added.
"They would constantly ask for more bank information than what she supplied them with, despite receiving "far more" information than a bank statement provides, said Piper.
Since Stephens' resignation, the city has subcontracted with Jerry Weitz and Associates for planning and zoning. Piper is serving as interim city administrator while staff recruit for several open administrative positions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.