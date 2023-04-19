A handful of concerned citizens in Statham are calling for Mayor Joe Piper to resign due to a severance agreement he and former city accountant April Stephens entered into following her resignation last month.

The severance documents signed by Piper and Stephens on March 10 offered six weeks' salary in the amount of $8,685.27 and the sum of her total paid time off (PTO) hours accumulated, for a total of 164.76 hours, in exchange for a full release of all claims against the city.

