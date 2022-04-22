Statham' Police Department (SPD) and the City of Statham issued a warning April 19 advising the community about an unknown older white male, about 60-years-old, driving an older model brown Ford pickup truck, who was seen approaching and making sexual advances and inappropriate comments to young men near Robert Bridges Park on Furr Lane and at the walking trailhead at Broad Street.
If anyone has any information regarding this individual, please contact Chief Ira Underwood or Officer Davis with the SPD at 770-725-5992.
Underwood reminds the community to constantly be aware of surroundings as summer is approaching and outdoor activities and resuming, and encourages anyone who witnesses any suspicious activities to always call 911.
