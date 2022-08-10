On August 4, the Statham City Council proposed keeping the city’s millage rate at 4.003 mills, the same rate it has been the last two years, to maintain the city’s balanced budget.
At 4 mills, property taxes are expected to increase 19.92% from the rollback rate of 3.338 mills.
The increase is largely a result of reassessed property values, and is a “home value increase” rather than a tax increase, said Statham city leaders.
According to the tax report, the city is expected to receive $310,000 in property tax revenue for fiscal year 2022. This revenue accounts for roughly 11% of Statham’s general fund revenue, which is down from 16.48% in 2021 and below the state average of 27%. The revenue is expended throughout the budget.
The city council will adopt the final millage rate at its August 16 meeting.
