Three new council members were sworn into office during Statham’s work session and special called meeting Thursday, Jan. 6. Council members Deborah Krause, Lee Patterson and Scott Penn will each serve four-year terms until Dec. 31, 2026.
With three out of the five-member council newly sworn in, Mayor Joe Piper called a special meeting prior to its regularly scheduled work session to allow the new council to give its input on the $70,000 proposed change order from Ground-Water Services, Inc. to complete the Hillman-Rainwater Park well development project. These funds will come out of the $425,000 approved for the well development project, which is part of the city's budget for FY2022.
The same proposed change order was recently shot down on Dec. 9, most notably by former council members Betty Lyle and Dwight McCormic. Lyle has been particularly outspoken over the issue and spoke out as a concerned citizen in opposition to continuing development at the site, which she insists is contaminated due to its previous use as a landfill and dump site many decades ago.
“Like I said last month, that is not a good place over there for a well,” Lyle said during citizen input on Jan. 6. “I moved here in 1958 and household garbage was being hauled over there. It was a full-blown landfill, not just the dump,” said Lyle.
“That is a contaminated stream and what we’re putting over there is a waste of money.”
Lyle also mentioned rumors the site was a former burial ground and human remains could possibly turn up should the city decide to move forward with the project. “
If you go down deeper you’re gonna find more,” said Lyle.
“If someone knows where the bodies are buried by all means step up to the plate and I'll be glad to walk away from this,” said Piper.
However, Lyle said as far as the bodies go, she can not pinpoint the exact location.
According to the most recent sampling report from Ground-Water Services, while the upper level zone has poor water quality, the zone below 290 feet is the suspected zone of better water quality.
“A tier system would filter the water in stages before it would enter our plant,” said Mayor Piper, who insisted the city would not allow its citizens to drink contaminated water.
Former council member Dwight McCormic also spoke in opposition to the change order during citizen input, suggesting that continuing with the well development near Hillside-Rainwater park is a gamble.
“I feel we should turn our resources to Watershed Lake and start dredging that lake,” he said.
His suggestion to dredge the lake echoes the suggestion made by Lyle during the Dec. 9 meeting when the council first discussed the change order from Ground-Water Services.
While the mayor and those in favor of approving the change order agree Watershed Lake is the best water resource for the city, dredging it would cost between $6-8 million and “we don’t have that,” said Piper.
The city is currently spending $1.6 million each year to buy water from other authorities, including Barrow County and the City of Winder.
“Winder has put in some beautiful parks and a lot of it has come out of our pockets. We have to do something,” said Mayor Piper. “We can’t sit here and wait for the money,” he said.
Council member Gary Venable made the first motion to approve the change order, which died.
Council member Lee Patterson made a second motion to table the decision until the council’s next voting session Jan. 18th, which was seconded by council member Scott Penn and passed unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council reviewed the following appointments by the mayor for the city’s standing committees. Each term of office is for one year and will expire Dec. 31, 2022.
- Beautification, Greenspace and Trees Committee: Gary Venable, Chair; Hattie Thrasher, Co-chair; Christine Bogenrieder, other
- Events Committee: Janel Piper, Chair; Gary Venable, Co-chair; Betty Lyle, other
- Economic and Community Development: Lee Patterson, Chair; Debi Krause, Co-chair
- Finance Committee: Scott Penn, Chair; Lee Patterson, Co-chair; April Stephens, Staff; Janel Piper, other
