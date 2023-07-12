Homeowners in Statham’s Oak Springs subdivision turned out in numbers for Tuesday’s city council work session, demanding to know why the city won’t pave their roads, install street signs or install street lights.
Matt Richardson, the first developer to build homes in Oak Springs, assured buyers that the City of Statham is responsible for the roads in the neighborhood and that the city would finish the roads and install the street signs and lights.
Richardson built the first handful of homes before the bottom fell out of the housing market in 2008. Since then, another developer completed the subdivision with an additional 65 homes. The roads were never completely finished, and the single stop sign in the neighborhood was knocked down during construction. There are no street lights.
“We were not told this would be a problem when we bought our homes,” said Frank Burnette, former Oak Springs Homeowners Association president and Tuesday night’s spokesman. “This is a safety issue … we don’t care how or why this happened. We just want it resolved.”
According to Burnette, Oak Springs homeowners have been trying to get the city to complete the roads and install proper signs and lighting for several years. If homeowners are left to maintain the roads, the cost to finish the paving is around $300,000, and that cost is rising.
Burnette presented a Barrow County plat on Tuesday, signed by Richardson, former Statham Mayor Robert Bridges, and the then-planning and zoning administrator. Burnette also said that Oak Springs residents pay city taxes, and Statham Fire and Statham Police respond to calls in their subdivision.
The city’s refusal to maintain the roads in their neighborhood “just doesn’t make sense,” Burnette said. “We feel like we’re in Never-Neverland. Expecting 65 homeowners to pay that kind of money to finish these roads is unreasonable. We can’t afford that. People will sell before doing that, and they’ll lose money on their homes.”
Mayor Joe Piper listened to Burnette’s presentation and replied that the information would have to be reviewed by the city’s legal counsel before responding. Piper expects the city to have a response by mid-August.
Rezoning request pending council decisionIn other business, during Tuesday’s council meeting, a rezoning request from Sullins Engineering seeing to rezone 5.19 acres with frontage by Railroad Street, along the south side of Broad Street, and the east side of Mulberry Street, from highway business to residential zoning to allow for the development of eight homes. According to Piper, the homes would be rental properties. The council will vote on the proposal during its July 18 meeting.
