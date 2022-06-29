City leaders recently shut down a proposal for a controversial truck stop proposed at Bethlehem Road and Doc McLocklin Rd. in Statham.
At its June 21 meeting, the Statham City Council unanimously denied the proposal for a Blocstop Travel Center in the highway business (HB) zoning district, as well as three adjacent light-industrial warehouses also being proposed by LDA Partners.
The truck stop would have been the first of its kind on State Route (SR) 316.
Mayor Joe Piper addressed some of the factors that typically play a role in the council’s decision for these types of development proposals, including whether it’s suitable for the city and existing developments, how much revenue could be generated and public opinion.
For the proposed truck stop, one of the main factors that led to the council’s denial was public outcry, which centered around concerns over crime, various types of pollution and inconsistencies with the land use management plans.
At a public hearing on the proposal June 9, the meeting was “packed out the door” with at least 200 citizens in attendance, said Piper.
The meeting was standing room only with all chairs filled and doors open so people standing by the street could hear.
The city was “inundated” with emails of opposition. So much so, that an “overwhelming no” had to be factored into the decision, said Piper.
“Statham has over 2,800 citizens and the council must represent each and every one of them,” he said.
Piper also said he believes council members felt the truck stop wasn’t sold well by the
LDA Partners representative Drew Johnson and attorney Burton Morgan, who didn’t answer questions about the specific purposes of the adjacent warehouses being proposed.
Piper said the lack of clarity from the developer on the warehouses could mean problems in the future, which is something the city doesn’t want as it is already handling existing problems.
While the development could generate job growth and tax revenue, the citizens and council also believed the development plans did not match the city’s future land use map or the Barrow County Comprehensive Plan.
LDA Partners has served a letter of intent to all council members indicating it will reprise the proposal on constitutional grounds, arguing it was denied the ability to make money.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, during the Statham City Council meeting June 21, the following items were approved:
• A rezone request from suburban residential (SR-1) to highway business (HB) to allow Four Paws Animal Hospital, located on Atlanta Hwy. near Pine St., to continue running as an animal hospital and small hobby breeder as it has since 2005.
• The city’s fiscal year 2023 budget.
