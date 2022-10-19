The Statham City Council considered a number of items, including an updated rate schedule for the rental of facilities, at its Oct. 6 work session.
The updated rate schedule consists of tier rates based on location of residency. The schedule also includes a 50% discount for nonprofit, government and veteran organizations.
For rental of the Statham Community Center, the proposed fee is $250 for inside city residents and $400 for outside city residents. For rental of Hillman-Rainwater and Robert Bridges parks, the proposed fee is $150 for inside city residents and $250 for outside city residents.
The council also discussed an updated building permit fee schedule.
The proposed fee schedule would be more in-line with other municipalities, mayor Joe Piper said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other agenda items the council considered on Oct. 6 include:
- Alcohol license extension for Baba Sai, Inc. Prior to the end of 2022, the applicant will apply for an alcohol license renewal for 2023 and requests a two-month extension for the selling date of licensed products for the purpose of building construction completion ending on April 30, 2023.
- Amended FY21 budget ordinance. Auditor Bates Carter proposes an additional budget adjustment to cover the effect of the adjustment to general fund expenditures from the SPLOST adjustment.
- Amended FY21 audited financials due to SPLOST adjustment.
Statham also held a special called meeting Oct. 11, where it approved an amended FY21 budget ordinance and an amended FY21 audit, both reflecting adjustments in SPLOST.
OCT. 18 MEETING
During its Oct. 18 meeting, the council tabled two votes until the Nov. 3 work session. The first was a vote on an updated facility rental rate schedule and the second on an updated building permit fee schedule.
Also on Oct. 18, the council approved an alcohol license extension for Baba Sai, Inc. The applicant will apply for its 2023 alcohol license renewal prior to the end of 2022 and requests a two-month extension for the selling date of licensed products for the purpose of building construction completion ending on April 30.
