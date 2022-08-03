Statham City Council recently tabled its decision on a wholesale water purchase agreement with Barrow County.
Specific points of concern included the long duration of the contract, which at its current version would last for 10 years.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 9:55 am
Statham City Council recently tabled its decision on a wholesale water purchase agreement with Barrow County.
Specific points of concern included the long duration of the contract, which at its current version would last for 10 years.
City council members preferred a shorter duration, such as five years, or an option to get out of the contract.
“I think that’s appropriate to allow the mayor the time to inquire with the Barrow County Water Authority if they are willing to reduce the terms,” city attorney Jody Campbell said.
In other business July 19, the council:
• Approved an updated agreement with Axon Enterprises for the police department’s body cameras, which will cost $10,076 per year.
• Met new police K-9, Officer Nora. Sergeant A.J. Russo said she will be an asset in tracking suspects, missing people and narcotics.
• Approved a new plan on how to schedule holidays, which goes into effect January 10, 2023. The council also approved the transition to a bi-weekly pay period, beginning January 10, 2023.
• Tabled the decision on paid bereavement leave of up to ten days in the event of a death in the immediate family. The council also tabled the transition to a PTO accrual system, which would cancel out sick and vacation time.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.