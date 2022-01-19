The Statham City Council approved the change order from Ground-Water Services for $70,000 to complete the Hillman Park well.
The same change order was denied back in December, however, with three out of the five member council newly elected since the Dec. 9 vote, the mayor resubmitted the change order for a second review with the new council.
The decision on whether or not to move forward with this particular well site has been a contentious debate among Statham officials over the last few weeks.
Former council members Betty Lyle and Dwight McCormic spoke out against the measure during the city’s last meeting when the item was first discussed with new council members.
Lyle is adamant the water at Hillman Park is contaminated due to it being used as a landfill and dumpsite many decades ago. She also mentioned the possibility of dead bodies being buried at the site.
According to Mayor Piper, who is in favor of moving forward at the Hillman Park site, the tests Ground-Water Services have done at the site since the council approved the project about a year ago, have come back negative for methane, “which would eliminate the presence of rotting flesh or rotting garbage,” said Piper.
A motion to approve the change order was made by Gary Venable with Scott Penn seconding the motion and Lee Patterson voting in favor as well. Council members Hattie Thrasher and Deborah Kraus voted against the motion.
