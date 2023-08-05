Homeowners in the Oak Springs subdivision attended Thursday’s work session in Statham, hoping to hear good news from the mayor and council about their neighborhood's unfinished, crumbling roads. Neighborhood streetlights don’t work, and there are also no stop signs. Many homeowners in the subdivision say that safety has become a genuine concern.
This situation was created by the developer, who failed to obtain a surety bond and follow proper procedures as he constructed the homes and sold them to unsuspecting buyers.
After homeowners turned out in numbers at a July city meeting voicing their frustration about the matter, they returned on Thursday to hear the mayor and council’s decision about whether the city can help those property owners pay the estimated $304,000 tab to repair the roads.
According to homeowners, the first developer in Oak Springs, Matt Richardson, assured them that the city is responsible for finishing and maintaining the roads, lights and stop signs in the neighborhood. City attorney Jody Campbell stated again Thursday that those roads are private, and homeowners are responsible for the cost to bring them up to city standards, then follow legal procedure to have those roads dedicated to the City of Statham. At that point, the city would assume responsibility for repair and maintenance.
Mayor Joe Piper said Thursday that homes were still under construction and awaiting closing as recently as last month, even though this situation has been brewing for some time.
Oak Springs Homeowners Association member Diane Scott asked Piper and the council why Statham couldn’t follow the city of Braselton’s example, using a special tax district to address the very same problem in that city. “Developers and builders make mistakes, and this is how cities correct them,” Scott said. Campbell answered that special tax districts fall under individual cities’ ordinances, and Statham’s ordinances do not provide for such a solution.
Frank Burnette, an Oak Springs homeowner and former member of the HOA board, said that the homeowners simply cannot pay $304,000 out of their own pockets to bring the neighborhood roads up to city standards. “What people will have to do is sell their homes at cut rate prices, and leave. We believed the developer when he said that the city maintains the roads. We didn’t sign up for this.”
TSPLOST public hearing
Another public hearing was held Thursday, giving city residents an opportunity to learn more about the proposed Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST) and how the one-cent tax would benefit the city of Statham. If voters approve the implementation of TSPLOST during the next election, the revenue generated will allow Barrow County and each of the cities in the county to perform much-needed road maintenance, repair and construction. Statham stands to receive an estimated $876,000 per year for five years, or about $4,380,000 total, all of which must be used for transportation infrastructure costs within the city. Currently, Statham has about 23 miles of roads to maintain.
The penny tax would raise Statham’s sales tax to 8 percent. SPLOST (Special Local Option Sales Tax) increased it to 7 percent.
ARPA funds to be used for sewer/water infrastructure
State and local governments are to use 2023 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) pandemic funds to rebuild the public sector, and to support working families and children. The city’s annual report, dated Dec. 20, 2022, stated that the city received the second installment of that funding ($530,093) in Sept. 2022.
Statham is tasked with soon deciding where to use the ARPA funds, and one suggestion from Councilman Gary Venable is to replace the aging water and sewer pipes at Statham Elementary School. The matter will be discussed again at future work sessions before a final determination is made.
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 created a $350 billion state and local fund to help fight the pandemic and to support a nationwide economic recovery.
