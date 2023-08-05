Oak Springs subdivision
Credit: Facebook

Homeowners in the Oak Springs subdivision attended Thursday’s work session in Statham, hoping to hear good news from the mayor and council about their neighborhood's unfinished, crumbling roads. Neighborhood streetlights don’t work, and there are also no stop signs. Many homeowners in the subdivision say that safety has become a genuine concern.

This situation was created by the developer, who failed to obtain a surety bond and follow proper procedures as he constructed the homes and sold them to unsuspecting buyers.

