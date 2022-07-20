Statham PD welcomes its newest member

Pictured (from left): Councilman Lee Patterson, Statham Chief of Police Ira Underwood, Sergeant Russo, Officer Nora, Mayor Joe Piper, Councilman Gary Venable, Councilman Scott Penn

 Credit: City of Statham

After a two-year hiatus, the City of Statham and the Statham Police Department has brought back a valuable program and member to its team.

Nora, a one-year-old Belgian Shepherd, also known as a Dutch Shepherd, was sworn-in by Mayor Joe Piper Thursday, July 14. Statham Police Department's police chief Ira Underwood, fellow officers, elected officials and other city staff members were also in attendance.

