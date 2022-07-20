After a two-year hiatus, the City of Statham and the Statham Police Department has brought back a valuable program and member to its team.
Nora, a one-year-old Belgian Shepherd, also known as a Dutch Shepherd, was sworn-in by Mayor Joe Piper Thursday, July 14. Statham Police Department's police chief Ira Underwood, fellow officers, elected officials and other city staff members were also in attendance.
Officer Nora arrived from Holland in early June and is trained in detection of narcotics and articles searches. Nora and her handler, Sergeant A.J. Russo, recently completed a K9 Handler Training and Certification Course.
Sgt. Russo has been with the City of Statham since 2020 and has received multiple community recognitions for his contributions to the department. When Underwood and elected officials agreed to return to the K9 program, Sgt. Russo stepped up and offered to be the handler.
To prepare for the program's return, the city also purchased and fully equipped a new K9 vehicle, which has been clearly marked for assured visibility and identification to the community.
“After several discussions with elected officials, it was unanimously agreed that Statham needed to bring the K9 program back to the community. This program is different than past programs in that it specializes in nonaggressive tracking,” said Underwood.
“Officer Nora is a no-bite dog,” said Sgt. Russo.
“She’s not only great at tracking, but it’s her favorite thing to do as well. She did exceptionally well in training, and I am appreciative of the opportunity to work alongside her."
As a no-bite dog, Underwood said, "individuals can be without fear of being attacked" in the event a search is called for an elderly person or young child.
“There are many benefits of having this officer on our team. She can be utilized to assist in school searches, participate in community events or aid our department when the duty calls for narcotics search as well," said Underwood.
"It’s taken a couple of years to reinvent this program, and we are very excited to offer it to Statham. Officer Nora brings an additional sense of security to the community and provides an additional service to all our citizens.”
