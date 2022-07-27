Statham recently appointed Ashya Fambrough as its new city clerk during its July 19 council meeting.
Fambrough has been with Statham since April as a utility billing specialist, where she establishes new water accounts, oversees meter readings, processes payments and takes service requests, among other duties.
She was sworn in July 20 and will begin formal clerk’s training this September at the Georgia Clerks Education Institute’s Fall Conference in Athens.
She will also continue to assist as utility billing specialist while in training.
“From the first city council meeting I attended, I became intrigued with how city government works,” Fambrough said.
She said she was also intrigued by the citizens of Statham.
“The citizens of Statham care about how their city is managed and are active in council meetings and various committees.”
Eager to help with growth and providing improved services to the citizens of Statham, Fambrough is most excited about becoming an “integral part of helping Statham grow into its full potential.”
“I am developing a great relationship with all of the City of Statham staff and I look forward to learning from and growing alongside them.”
