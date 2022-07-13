Bryant Miller of Statham was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Strategic Communication from Oklahoma State University this past spring.
Miller was one of 4,084 students who graduated from OSU in May, including 13 from Georgia, according to the Office of the Registrar.
Miller graduated high school in 2018 from Prince Avenue Christian School.
