Statham leaders voted to keep the city’s millage rate at 4.003 mills, the same rate the city adopted in 2021- during the council’s Sept. 20 meeting.

The city’s millage rate has stayed the same for the past two years, city accountant April Stephens said to the city council at a previous meeting.

