Statham leaders voted to keep the city’s millage rate at 4.003 mills, the same rate the city adopted in 2021- during the council’s Sept. 20 meeting.
The city’s millage rate has stayed the same for the past two years, city accountant April Stephens said to the city council at a previous meeting.
Based on the county’s updated and approved tax digest received on August 18, the millage rate is a 19.96% tax increase from the rollback rate of 3.337 mills.
WATER EXPLORATION
The council denied a proposed water exploration project for three possible well sites on private properties, which would have cost $60,000 with a 15% contingency.
The cost included capping of the Hillman-Rainwater site, which turned out to be an unviable resource.
Councilmembers are hesitant in moving forward with another water exploration project following the unsuccessful results yielded from the Hillman-Rainwater site.
“I just do not think we’re in a financial position right now to invest in that,” said councilmember Lee Patterson.
OTHER BUSINESS:
In other business, during the Sept. 20 meeting, the council made the following decisions:
• Tabled a wine tasting events ordinance until the Nov. 3 work session to allow council “time to get questions answered” and to answer questions in return, councilmember Gary Venable said. The item was previously tabled at the Aug. 16 voting session.
• Approved an alcohol license for a beer and wine retail package store, located on Atlanta Hwy., which was tabled during the Aug. 16 meeting.
• Approved an updated wholesale water purchase agreement with Barrow County.
• Approved a financial audit engagement letter for FY22. The auditing services through Bates Carter will cost $18,000.
• Approved the FY21 financial audit.
• Approved an ordinance to amend the FY21 budget.
• Approved an updated agreement with Bureau Veritas for professional services that will include permits, inspections, plan review and code enforcement.
