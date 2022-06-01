Statham's event committee is hosting the "Summer of Community Yard Sales" the first and third Fridays and Saturdays through the summer on Railroad Street at the gazebo near the post office.
The cost per event is $25 for both Friday and Saturday. Anyone interested in participating may pay and pick up a pass at City Hall.
Each person is responsible for set up and clean up.
The yard sales will be held on the following dates:
June 3-4
June 17-18
July 1-2
July 15-16
Aug. 5-6
Aug. 19-20
Sept. 2-3
