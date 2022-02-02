The Chamber luncheon this month featured keynote speaker Mark Kooyman, a demographer and the chief experience officer with Experience Discovery.
According to recent statistics on the area’s growth and how its fared through the pandemic over the past two years, Kooyman reported Barrow County is the third fastest growing county in the state after only Bryan (2nd) and Jackson Counties (1st). Barrow has experienced the second fastest growth regionally during the pandemic.
Barrow is the number one county in the area capturing black Americans as it's considered more anchored, livable, safer and affordable than surrounding counties. There has also been a 30 percent increase in the Hispanic-Latino workforce population at 30 percent.
What’s more, high school dropout rates are down, while high school graduate and GED graduate rates are up.
Average household income is also up by 40 percent, which totals just below $100,000 a year.
Median home value is up a staggering 70 percent, but is still considered affordable in comparison to neighboring counties.
The forecasted growth projected for the next five years puts Barrow County at number two on the list with a 7.31 percent increase, behind only Jackson County, which is forecasted to experience 8.2 percent growth by 2027.
Also putting Barrow at number two behind Jackson County is the growth in population seen during the pandemic, which was measured from 2019 to 2022. Barrow’s percentage of population change is at 8.5 percent after adding 6,929 new residents. Jackson County nearly doubles the percentage change Barrow experienced at 14.1 percent with a total of 9,891 new residences.
Other interesting statistics presented by Kooyman are on demographics, including the ages of these new residents, which according to Kooyman’s report, 15.9 percent of the Jackson County’s new population are millenials, born between 1979 and 1994.
Millennials are the largest generation with a population of 79 million. Baby Boomers are the second largest group with a population of 74 million.
Over the last few years, the population of baby boomers has increased in Barrow by 15.2 percent and is number three in the state after only Jackson and Oconee.
Barrow ranks first in the state with black/African American growth with 12.7 percent, which is a 20.4 percent change and a 30.9 percent change in Hispanic-Latino growth since the pandemic.
From 2019, the average household income was $69,500 and in 2022, it's soared to $95,700, which is a 37.7 percent change, positioning Barrow's as the second largest change in the state with Jackson County with the largest change from $77,800 to $109,600 per year, a change of 41.2 percent.County.
