The 2022 Stetson Bennett Youth Football Camp, hosted by the Georgia Bulldog’s quarterback will be held at Victor Lord Park in Winder on Saturday, May 14 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Over the course of the camp day, Bennett and camp coaches will provide campers with valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy and positive environment.
Camp activites will include lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests and awards. All campers will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels and instruction.
Each camper will receive a limited-edition camp t-shirt, camp photo with Bennett and take-home items from camp sponsors.
Bennett will be on-site to direct the camp and will be joined by area high school and youth league coaches. The camp is open to boys and girls of all skill levels ages 6-16.
Registration and more information can be found at flexworkssports.com
Camp sponsorship opportunities area available. Please contact Riley Hansen at riley@flexworkssports.com for more information.
Those interested in volunteering at a FlexWork Youth Sports Camp, contact K’Hadree Hooker @ khooker@flexworksports.com
