The Winder Police Department received a report Dec. 4 from a store clerk of a suspicious man inside the store eating garbage, harassing customers and chasing them outside the store.
According to Winder PD, the clerk told officers the man was inside the store pulling trash out of the trash can and eating garbage. He then walked out od the store and chased some customers out of the parking lot and she didn’t know where we went from there.
Officers were able to locate the suspect in an adjacent parking lot. The suspect told officers he was a felon her arson. While talking to the suspect, officers noticed him continuously putting his hands in his pockets and started to pat him down.
According to police, the man appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance as he was rambling and not making any sense. He told officers he was possibly under the influence of “fentanyl off of a cigarette.”
After searching him, officers found marijuana and methamphetamine.
He was arrested and booked in Barrow County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, public drunk and loitering and prowling.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Winder Police Department:
• Criminal trespass Dec. 8 at 93 E May St., where a man was arrested for entering a business where he was banned.
• Criminal transaction card fraud Dec. 2 a 285 N Broad St., where a man in North Carolina reported his credit card number was used twice at two Ingles locations in Winder and Auburn and that he had not been or know anyone in the area.
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 7 at 25 E Midland Ave., where a prisoner transport occurred.
• Hold for other agency; improper passing in no passing zone Dec. 6 at 59 W May St., where a traffics top was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced (2) Dec. 6 at 105 Lily Dr., where a wanted person was located.
• Identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person Dec. 6 at 510 Embassy Walk, where a woman reported an Apple iPhone was fraudulently purchased under her name and had gone to collections.
• All other offenses Dec. 5 at 253 Georgia Ave., where a male overdosed on Fentanyl and was revived by officers using Narcan.
• Theft by deception; printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, knowing information is in error or fictitious; forgery Nov. 23 at 13 S Center St, where the owner of a construction company reported several thousand dollars stolen from his business bank account through forged checks.
• Drug investigation Dec. 5 at 72 McNeal Rd., where a male was unconscious overdosing and was revived by officers using Narcan.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony Dec. 5 at 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., where two Winder Housing Authority vehicles had been gone through.
• Financial transaction card theft; theft by taking Dec. 5 at 113 S Broad St., where a woman reported items missing from her purse.
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 4 at 2079 Massey Lane.
• Financial transaction card fraud Dec. 4 at 195 Belaire Ct., where a woman reported receiving calls from numerous 800 numbers and received threatening emails.
• Driving while license suspended Dec. 4 at E Stephens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant serviced Dec. 3 at 59 W May St., where a man with a warrant was located.
• Simple assault-Family Violence; simple battery-Family Violence Dec. 3 at 38 Amherst Dr., where a mother and son were involved in a domestic dispute.
• Sexual battery Dec. 3 at 153 W May St., where a woman reported she was fired after complaining to her former employer of a being sexually harassed by a coworker.
• Terroristic threats and acts Dec. 3 at 111 E May St., where a restaurant manager reported receiving calls from private and blocked numbers where the caller was threatening to throw a bomb into the store.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking; criminal trespass Dec. 3 at 300 Loganville Hwy., where a woman reported her car windows busted out and money stolen from it while she was hiking near Fort Yargo Park.
• Theft by taking Dec. 3 at 80 Sims Rd., where a woman reported her Xanax pills missing.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; headlights working properly/covers prohibited Dec. 2 at E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple battery-Family Violence Dec. 2 at 259 Elks St., where a woman reported her boyfriend intoxicated and cussing around her children.
• Theft by taking Nov. 15 at 960 Brandywine Dr., where a theft of a firearm was reported.
• Simple assault-Family Violence; arrest warrant Dec. 1 at 127 Lily Dr., where a woman reported being chased down the road by her boyfriend.
• Damage to property Dec. 1 at N Broad St., where a man reported a skateboard struck the passenger side of his vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.