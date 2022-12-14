The Winder Police Department received a report Dec. 4 from a store clerk of a suspicious man inside the store eating garbage, harassing customers and chasing them outside the store.

According to Winder PD, the clerk told officers the man was inside the store pulling trash out of the trash can and eating garbage. He then walked out od the store and chased some customers out of the parking lot and she didn’t know where we went from there.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.