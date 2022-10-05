A BASA student-led podcast known as The Graham and Collin Show welcomed an amazing guest: the author, illustrator, and creator of the Pete the Cat children’s books, Mr. James Dean. He joined them in their twentieth podcast episode for an interview and a very successful book signing event at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy.

The book signing planned by both Graham and Collin allowed students and staff from BASA to bring their Pete the Cat book(s) and have them signed by Mr. Dean himself. This event saw over 100 people and was a huge success.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.