A BASA student-led podcast known as The Graham and Collin Show welcomed an amazing guest: the author, illustrator, and creator of the Pete the Cat children’s books, Mr. James Dean. He joined them in their twentieth podcast episode for an interview and a very successful book signing event at the Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy.
The book signing planned by both Graham and Collin allowed students and staff from BASA to bring their Pete the Cat book(s) and have them signed by Mr. Dean himself. This event saw over 100 people and was a huge success.
Mr. James Dean is an awesome inspirer for young minds, and a great influence on those who want to create something great. He has worked very hard and paved his way to the place he is at now. Both Graham and Collin were blown away by his impeccable drive to build relationships with all. He had a unique experience with every single person who passed by.
Graham and Collin worked to their fullest extent and strove, as always, to achieve greatness. Just like the Barrow County Schools System mission statement, “Boldy Committed to Student Success," this stands more than true for the awesome pair.
You can get access to all their episodes and much more on their website. The episode with Mr. James Dean will be posted on The Graham and Collin Show website on Wednesday, Sept. 28th.
-Story written by Graham and Collin from the Graham and Collin Show.
