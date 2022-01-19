High school junior Alayna Price, 17, currently holds two certificates in welding and is moving forward to achieve higher accolades as a certified welder thanks to the dual enrollment program offered at Sims Academy. With dual enrollment, students are given a unique opportunity to take college courses and high school classes simultaneously and free of cost.
Alayna is part of the first cohort of Sims Academy dual enrollment students from Apalachee High School, Winder-Barrow High School and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy. As a group, the cohort earned high school credit while also taking courses to become certified welders.
Welding certifications and other programs offered to high school students in Barrow County allows students to obtain highly sought after knowledge and skill sets that often takes years to earn for college students and adults many years removed from high school.
If they so choose, the newly-certified high school students may further their welding education with a diploma or degree from Lanier Technical College - before graduating from high school.
Those who take advantage of this and the other dual enrollment programs offered at Sims are able to graduate from high school ready to begin working in their chosen fields. Students are taught the career and technical education programs at Sims by highly qualified instructors from Lanier Tech, which shares a parking lot with Sims on Barrow County’s Innovation Campus.
“We at Lanier Technical College are extremely proud of the success of our Barrow County dual enrollment welding program. Our Welding cohort is at full capacity, which means these high school students are learning hands-on skills while working towards their technical college certificates in a high demand career,” said Christian Tetzlaff, Dean of Applied Technology and Transportation at Lanier Tech.
“It is our hope that introducing these young students to hands-on training will be the spark needed to help them be successful in this high demand field,” said Tetzlaff.
What’s more, dual enrollment will pay for up to 30 college credit hours.
All that’s required is students meet the entrance requirements for the college they attend, which in most cases for Sims students is Lanier Tech or University of North Georgia.
“It's like the state is saying, ‘we want to invest in your future, so here’s 30 free college hours’,” said Sims dual enrollment coordinator, Sherry Perry.
“It gives them a jump-start.”
“It gives students an opportunity to try something new at no cost.” If a student decides a particular field isn't for them, they don't just lose several semesters worth of time and money, said Perry.
“Students receive lots of support around dual enrollment. The teachers and advisors work together to guide students through soft skills and other skills needed in the workplace.”
“We’re a safety net for them,” said Perry.
The welding dual enrollment program is in partnership with Caterpillar and Kubota, which helps cover the cost of equipment and gear. With their support, students have access to nearly $500 worth of equipment and safety gear such as welding helmets, goggles, insulated gloves and equipment, which would otherwise come out of students’ pockets.
"Kubota Industrial Equipment is proud to support Sim's Academy and its continued investment into our next generation of young professionals. Through this investment, and programs like Sim's Academy's welding cohort, students are more prepared to meet the demands of existing industry and are paving the way for future economic growth in our area,” said Chad Ledford, manager of recruiting and training at Kubota Manufacturing of America and Kubota Industrial Equipment.
Alayna became interested in welding after watching a female welder on a television show. “I took the classes and was like ‘oh my goodness this is what I want to do’,” she said.
At first, her mother “absolutely hated the idea.”
“There was a good bit of discouragement. She didn’t like the dangerous part of it,” Alayna said.
“Now, she loves that I’m in it.”
According to Tom Reiger, welding and joining instructor at Lanier Tech’s Barrow campus, what makes Alayna a good welder is her ability to carefully hone in and focus on fine detail.
“You have to pay very close attention to the details. If you don't, you're going to fail, or almost fail,” she said.
Out of the 67 students enrolled in the welding program, Alayna is one of only five girls.
“The stigma that they're thinking it's a man's world, I think that's a big deterrent for girls getting into welding.” said Reiger. “There's nothing here you can't do,” said Reiger to girls who might have what it takes to succeed in the field.
“Every girl needs that one chance to put themselves beside a man and be better than them,” she said about being in a male-dominated work environment.
Alayna’s advice to her peers is to have no fear.
“Don't have fear. If you really want to do it, do it. Don’t put off taking that risk because you might miss out on an opportunity that could lead you into the rest of your life.”
