Georgia State Law, often referred to as House Bill (HB) 251, gives parents of public school students the option to request a transfer for their child to another school within their district where space is available and parents provide transportation.
The law allows the school system to determine available space within the confines of its permanent buildings and classrooms, but does not require it to create additional classrooms beyond its budgetary limitations.
Barrow County School System is able to provide the following options for the 2022-23 school year:
Bramlett Elementary – grades 3-5 only
County Line Elementary – grades 4 and 5 only
Winder Elementary – grades 1-4 only
Bear Creek Middle – grades 6-8
Haymon-Morris Middle – grades 6-8
Westside Middle – grades 6-8
Transfer request forms were available online and at the Board of Education office. The deadline for all requests for the 2022-23 school year was 4 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022.
Please email Suzanne Black at sblack@barrow.k12.ga.us with any questions.
