The Barrow County Board of Education recently shared its critical need for substitute teachers.
At its Aug. 30 meeting, the school system reported it's only able to fill 55% of its vacancies.
“Currently we do not have enough substitutes to cover all absences of our staff,” assistant superintendent of business services Jennifer Houston said.
The school system currently proposes to compensate current teachers who cover other classes during their planning time when substitute teachers are not available.
Teachers would be paid $35 per hour to cover classrooms during planning periods. Costs for the school system will be up to $1.5 million paid out of ESSER funds.
The current pay is an average $110 per day and those with advanced degrees earn pay in the higher range.
There will be a hiring event on Sept. 7 at the BCSS Professional Development Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Applicants may also apply for vacancies online at www.ess.com.
SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS
In other personnel matters, the school system plans to add three school resource officers (SROs) for increased security.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recently hired two additional officers for Winder-Barrow High School and two for Apalachee High School. BCSO will also add another officer later this year once training is completed.
The cost of each officer is $40,000, including benefits, totaling $120,000 each year, which is funded by the general fund. The school system reimburses the Barrow County Board of Commissioners for 50% of the costs of officers.
CAPITAL OUTLAY, IMPROVEMENTS
The school system plans to submit its capital outlay application for improvements to Bethlehem and County Line elementary schools, as well as the construction of Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) II.
Both elementary schools will be twenty years old next year and are in need of renovations such as new flooring, painting, lighting, HVAC, ceilings, electrical systems, classroom cameras and vestibule work, while a second wing with additional classrooms is needed at BASA.
The work will be completed between this year and the summer of 2024, with the elementary schools’ renovations occurring in two phases over the summer of 2023 and summer of 2024.
In capital outlay funds from the state, the school system expects to receive about $1.4 million for BES, $1.4 million for CLES and $3 million for BASA.
CMAR
The school system is considering naming Charles Black Construction as the construction manager at risk (CMAR) for necessary improvements across campuses.
The improvements, projected to total $10 million, include previously mentioned renovations at BES and CLES as well as updated audiovisual systems at Winder Elementary School.
The CMAR will join the school system and architect to see the projects through the completion of construction.
The designation will be on the consent agenda at the September 6 voting session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.