The Piedmont Regional Library System is hosting several special events and activities for kids throughout the summer including a magic show, petting zoo, ocean-themed crafts, mermaid storytime and more.
The following are what's happening June 9-15 at Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder public libraries:
AUBURN
- Have You Met Libby? - Friday, June 10, 2-3 p.m. Monthly on the second Friday. Have questions about using eBooks and eAudiobooks? Need help setting up a device? This new class introduces the Libby app and helps its users get the most out of digital library resources.
- Movie-and-a-Craft - Friday, June 10, 4-6 p.m. Weekly on Friday. Join throughout the summer to watch a movie and make a craft. Bring a snack or have popcorn with the group.
- Crochet/Knit Club - Monday, June 13, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Weekly on Monday.
- Mermaid Storytime - Monday, June 13,11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Channel your inner mermaid and come in for a very special storytime.
- Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, June 13, 5-6 p.m. Weekly on Monday. From game nights, to crafts, to anime, to trivia, join every week for something fun just for teens. Ages 12-19 are welcome.
- Cover to Cover Book Club - Monday, June 13, 6-7 p.m. Monthly on the second Monday. Read a variety of books from literary fiction, to nonfiction, to young adult. Bring a snack or dessert to share and chat with other booklovers.
- Petting Zoo - Tuesday, June 14, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. North Georgia Zoo will be bringing some adorable animals to pet and feed.
- Adult Craft Night - Tuesday, June 14, 5-6 p.m. Monthly on the second Tuesday
- Lapsit Storytime - Wednesday, June 15, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces the littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
STATHAM
- Summer Feeding - Thursday, June 9, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Weekdays in June. The BCSS will send a bagged combo breakfast and lunch along with a drink to the library for pick-up by any school-aged student for the month of June. Food cannot be eaten in the library.
- Georgia Mobile Dairy Cow - Thursday, June 9, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. This event will be held at the Statham First Baptist Church Parking Lot, located at 1914 Broad Street in Statham.
- The Mobile Dairy Classroom is a dynamic and fun educational program operated by the Agricultural Commodity Commission for Milk. The 30-foot Mobile Dairy Classroom features a fully operational milking parlor containing a live cow used for milking and feeding demonstrations. The program message is geared to a target audience of elementary school children grades K-5. The goal of the program is to provide children with a better understanding of where milk comes from, how it is processed, the healthy benefits of consuming dairy products and dairy farmers’ management of natural resources.
- Crafty Kids - Saturday, June 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monthly on the second Saturday. Join Miss Ann for a morning of kids crafting fun.
- Toddler Time - Monday, June 13,10:30-11 a.m. Weekly on Monday. Join Miss Ann for a very special rhythms, rhymes and repetition lapsit storytime for babies ages birth - 24 months.
- Ready To Read Pre-K Storytime - Wednesday, June 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Come join Miss Ann in the new kids area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles.
BRASELTON
- Lightening Bug Storytime - Thursday, June 9, 6-7 p.m. Wear pajamas, bring a favorite stuffed animal and lay back and listen to a bedtime story with Mrs. Stacy.
- Cocoon Storytime - Friday, June 10, 11 a.m. -12 p.m. This lap sit storytime is for infants birth to 2. Share books, songs, rhymes and sign language with Mrs. Lindsay.
- Pottery with Ms. Sue - Monday, June 13, 11-11:30 a.m. Paint your own special piece of pottery. All ages with caregiver.
- Tale Waggers with Zeke - Tuesday, June 14, 4-5 p.m. Come meet Zeke, the amazing four legged friend who loves a good book. Zeke and his best friend, Mrs. Diane, love to meet library patrons of all ages (especially kids) and have books read to him. Zeke is a certified therapy dog.
- Inchworm Storytime - Wednesday, June 15, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. This storytime is for children ages 5 and under. Join for a fun time of sharing books, songs and coloring with Mrs. Stacy.
WINDER
- Monday Maker Ocean Themed Crafts starts Monday, June 13. Weekly on Mondays while supplies last. For kids up to age 12.
- Ready to Read Story time - Thursday, June 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Weekly.
- Teen Morse Code Craft - Thursday, June 9, 4-5 p.m. Come to the library to create a Morse code bracelet or keychain. For ages 12-18. While supplies last.
- Blood Drive - Friday, June 10, 11-3 p.m. Schedule an appointment using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org and search "winderPL" or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Photo identification Required. Remember to eat a meal and drink plenty of water before donating blood.
- Adult Craft Take & Make - Beaded Ocean Bracelets - Monday, June 13. Pick up a kit to make an ocean themed bracelet. The kit will include all the supplies needed to create a cute, stretchy ocean-themed bracelet. While supplies last.
- Maker Monday Kid's Craft Day - Monday, June 13. Weekly on Monday.
- Senior Shorts - Monday, June 13, 11-11:45 a.m. Monthly on the second Monday. Reading of short stories, anecdotes, jokes and more. Free laughs included.
- Book Bunnies - Monday, June 13, 4-4:45 p.m. Monthly on the second Monday. Stories and activities for K-3 graders.
- Lapsit Storytime - Tuesday, June 14, 10:30-11 a.m. Weekly on Tuesday. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages birth - 2 with a caregiver. Siblings welcome.
- Brown Bag Lunch and Fun - Tuesday, June 14, 12-1 p.m. Monthly on the second Tuesday. Make a sandwich (bag provided) and bring it to the library. Iced tea and cookies provided. Enjoy games, prizes and fun. Adults of all ages welcome. Stop by the library and pick up a brown bag anytime two weeks before the event.
- Genealogy @ the Library - Tuesday, June 14, 2-3 p.m. Monthly on the second Tuesday. Explore genealogy with the East Georgia Genealogy Society.
- Ken Scott Magic - Wednesday, June 15, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Ken was voted Greater Atlanta Entertainer of the Year and has performed all over Georgia and the country, including the White House. Be prepared to laugh. All ages with a caregiver.
