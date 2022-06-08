The summer reading program at Piedmont Regional Library System, including Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries are hosting summer reading programs that encourage children and families to read all summer long.
Participants can read books from the library or from home. Pre-readers can also participate by having others read to them. When older children read to younger ones, they both get credit for the book.
Patrons can register on prlib.beanstack.org or pick up a paper log from the local library to start tracking their reading and earn prizes.
Prizes are earned by completing the required number of points in Beanstack or bubbles in the paper log.
1 book = 1 point/bubble
or
30 minutes of reading = 1 point/bubble
Young children and pre-readers may want to count books, while chapter book readers may want to count time.
Level 1 -- 40 points: Receive a free book
Level 2 -- 80 points: Receive a free book and a swag bag
Readers may also come in at 10 book intervals in between (10, 20, 30, 50, 60, 70) for a brag tag.
Anyone who reaches the highest level of the summer reading program will be entered to win the grand prize, which is a family membership to the Georgia Aquarium.
Other fun programs and events at the library this summer include:
AUBURN
- Movie & A Craft - Fridays at 4 p.m. Join on Friday afternoons throughout the summer to watch a movie and make a craft. Bring your own snack or share some popcorn with the group.
- North GA Zoo to You Petting Zoo - Tuesday, June 14. North Georgia Zoo will bring some adorable animals to pet and feed.
- Musical Fun with Ms. Renee - Tuesday, June 21. Ms. Renee will lead in some musical fun.
- Baby Shark Birthday Party - Tuesday, June 28. Shark fun with including fins and toothy smiles.
- Reptile Wranglers Reptile Show - Sunday, July 5. Reptile Wranglers will bring reptiles including lizards, frogs and snakes.
- That Puppet Guy Lee Bryan - Sunday, July 12
- Shipwreck Party -- Wednesday, July 15. Close out Summer Reading with all thing ocean: Pirates, mermaids, and explorers.
STATHAM
• Mobile Dairy -- June 9 at 10:30 a.m. This event will be held at the Statham First Baptist Church Parking Lot, located at 1914 Broad Street in Statham.The Mobile Dairy Classroom is a dynamic and fun educational program operated by the Agricultural Commodity Commission for Milk. The 30-foot Mobile Dairy Classroom features a fully operational milking parlor containing a live cow used for milking and feeding demonstrations. The program message is geared to a target audience of elementary school children grades K-5. The goal of the program is to provide children with a better understanding of where milk comes from, how it's processed, the healthy benefits of consuming dairy products and dairy farmers’ management of natural resources.
• Fiddlin' Dan - June 16 at 10:30 a.m. Hang out with Fiddlin' Dan and hear some awesome music and stories.
• Kids Movie Matinee - June 21 at 1 p.m. Bring a drink and your own pillow/blanket and join for an afternoon movie. Snacks provided.
• Bouncy Castle Day - Thursday, June 23. A bouncy castle for kids inside the library. Times and age groups staggered for safety: 10:30 a.m. for ages 1-2; 11 a.m. for ages 3-4; 11:30 a.m. for ages 5-7; 11:45a.m. for ages 8-10.
• Brenda Bean's Parrots- Thursday, June 30 at 10:30 a.m. Hang out with Miss Brenda Bean and her amazing birds.
• Kids Movie Matinee - Sunday, July 12 at 1 p.m.
• Little Ice Cream Dude Beau Shell - Tuesday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. Come hear Beau Shell (the little ice cream dude) tell his story of becoming a business owner at the age of 8. He is now a teenager and owns his own ice cream business in Athens. Ice cream provided.
WINDER
• Morse Code Craft - June 9 at 4 p.m. Create a Morse Code bracelet or keychain.
• Sand Art - June 16 at 4 p.m. Create cool sand art designs
• Sea Monster Madness - June 23 at 4 p.m. Teens will get three minutes to create a sea monster before passing their creation to another participant. The wildest monster at the end wins.
• Among Us - June 30 at 4 p.m. - Welcome aboard the WTeen pirate ship, where teens must stay on guard to keep the ship on the high seas.
• Book Club and Sea Shell Sea Turtles - July 7 at 4 p.m. Monthly book club meeting with a special craft where teens will customize their own tiny sea turtle artwork with paint and seashells and discuss the book of the month, "Harry Potter and the Halfblood Prince."
• Sea Glass Sun Catchers - July 14 at 4 p.m. Make a sea glass suncatcher. Sea glass is the remnant of glass bottles tossed ashore by the sea. The sea tumbles and polishes the shards of glass into something beautiful.
For children birth to age 18. All programs are free.
