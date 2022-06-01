The Piedmont Regional Library System is offering students "Oceans of Possibilities" with reading this summer. Students are encouraged to read every day and visit the local library every week to participate in summer reading programming available at each public library throughout Barrow County. Students can track their reading either online with Beanstack or on a paper log to earn prizes.
Visit the Piedmont Regional Library System website to get started!
More library happenings coming up June 2-9 around the county:
AUBURN
Movie and a Craft - Friday, June 3, 4-6 p.m. Weekly on Friday. Join Friday afternoons throughout the summer to watch a movie and make a craft. Bring a snack or share some popcorn with the group.
Lego Club - Saturday, June 4, 1-2 p.m. pm. Monthly on the first Saturday. Come in and make creations that will be displayed in the library. Ages 4 and up with caregiver.
Crochet/Knit Club - Monday, June 6, 11-1 p.m. Weekly on Monday
Ready to Read Storytime, 11 to 12 p.m. Weekly Monday. Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, June 6, 5-6 p.m. Weekly on Monday. From game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia, join every week for something fun just for teens. Ages 12-19 welcome.
Jazzy the Cow's Legen-DAIRY Ice Cream Party - Tuesday, June 7, 10-11 a.m. Mobile Dairy will visit to teach about the dairy industry, and eat ice cream!.
Meeting Room - BLP Workshop - Tuesday, June 7, 6-7 p.m.
Lapsit Storytime - Wednesday, June 8, 11-12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces the littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
STATHAM
Keith Karnok Magician and Ventriloquist - Thursday, June 2, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Enjoy the magic and ventriloquism of Keith Karnok who has been delighting and entertaining kids in the area for many years.
Summer Feeding - Thursday, June 2, 11:30 am - 1 p.m. Weekdays. BCSS will be sending a bagged combo breakfast and lunch along with a drink to the library for pick up by any school-aged student for the month of June. Food cannot be eaten in the library.
Statham Toddler Time - Monday, June 6, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly on Monday. Join Miss Ann for a very special rhythms, rhymes and repetition lap sit storytime for babies aged birth - 24 months.
Movie- Matinee - Tuesday, June 7, 1- 2:30 p.m. Bring a drink, pillow and/or blanket and join in front of the big screen for an afternoon movie. Snacks will be supplied. Call the library in June for the movie title.
Ready To Read PreK Storytime - Wednesday, June 8, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Join Miss Ann in the new kids area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles.
WINDER
Monday Maker Ocean Themed Crafts starting each Monday for kids up to age 12, while supplies last.
Ready to Read Story time - Thursday, June 2 at 10:30-11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
Teen Book Club and Friendship Knots- Thursday, June 2 at 4-5 p.m. Monthly on the first Thursday. Teens, visit the library for a monthly book club meeting discussing the book of the month, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, as well as learn how to make friendship knots. Ages 12-18. While supplies last.
Free Play Friday - Friday, June 3, 10-11 a.m. Monthly on the first Friday. Designed for caregivers and kids to interact and play. Join for a very short story time and educational free play for the remaining time. For ages 9 month-5 years with a caregiver.
Maker Monday Kid's Craft Day - Monday, June 6. Weekly on Monday.
Painted Shell Craft for Adults- Monday, June 6, 11-12 p.m. Come in and get creative drawing ocean themes on shells to hide anywhere one travels this summer. Use hashtag #SRP22WINDER on your works of art so it can be tracked and found on social media. While supplies last.
Lapsit Storytime - Tuesday, June 7, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly on Tuesday. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages Birth - 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
PuRL @ Winder Senior Center - Wednesday, June 8, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monthly on the second Wednesday. Seniors stop by and see PuRL, the Pop-Up Rolling Library and check out books at the Barrow Senior Center.
Talewise Science Teller - Wednesday, June 8, 111 a.m. - 12 p.m. Set sail on a thrilling action-packed adventure about a crew of quirky pirates marooned on a desert island. With mutiny and high-tide looming, they must rescue their salty captain and find a way to repair their ship before all hope is lost … at sea. Throughout the story, the incredible science behind clouds, physical and chemical changes, air pressure will be explored. Volunteers from the audience will help conduct several hands-on science experiments. Don’t miss out on experiencing this interactive nautical tale — with a refreshing splash of science. Pre-K and up with a caregiver.
Boys and Girls Club Outreach - Wednesday, June 8, 3-5 p.m. Monthly on the second Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.