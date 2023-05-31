The Georgia Supreme Court rejected the City of Winder’s appeal challenging a decision made by an arbitration panel in a rezoning dispute with the county.
In early Sept. 2022, days after the arbitration panel ruled in the county's favor regarding the annexation and rezoning of a property located on Pearl Pentecost Road near the West Winder Bypass, the city moved forward with rezoning the property as the applicant, Meritage Homes, had originally proposed and in direct contravention to the arbitration panel’s ruling.
In tandem with the illegal rezoning, the city appealed the arbitration panel’s decision to the Georgia Supreme Court.
In the order issued Friday, May 26, the Supreme Court of Georgia rejected the city’s appeal and ordered the case be dismissed in its entirety with all justices concurring.
Legal woes between Barrow County and the City of Winder, however, are far from over.
Winder filed two additional actions against Barrow County and the State of Georgia in Fulton County that also address the arbitration panel’s decision in the Meritage Homes case. Both cases have been on hold during the appeal to the Supreme Court and remain pending.
Whether the city will bring these cases back to the forefront following the May 26 order from the Supreme Court remains to be seen as the city has made no comment regarding the latest ruling.
What's more, the city has requested the Supreme Court’s review of a separate lawsuit against the county concerning service delivery strategy. The Supreme Court hasn’t yet responded to grant or deny the appeal.
