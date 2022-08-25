Demetric Monique Jones

 Credit: BCSO

Deputies with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), along with the help of Winder Police Department (WPD) and Walton County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) arrested a suspect in the case of a pedestrian hit and run death on Hwy. 211 near the West Winder Bypass.

Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home Aug. 24 without incident and transported to the Barrow County Detention Center. Jones was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.

