Deputies with the Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), along with the help of Winder Police Department (WPD) and Walton County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) arrested a suspect in the case of a pedestrian hit and run death on Hwy. 211 near the West Winder Bypass.
Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe, was arrested at her home Aug. 24 without incident and transported to the Barrow County Detention Center. Jones was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injuries or death.
At around 7 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, deputies responded to a report of a man lying on the ground and car parts scattered along the roadway in the area of Hwy. 211 and Mayfair Way.
Paul Duncan, 52, of Buford, was found on the scene, where he was confirmed deceased.
After days of tedious reviewing of camera footage from local homes and businesses, law enforcement personnel identified the vehicle involved, the time of the incident and obtained the vehicle's tag number.
BCSO Sheriff Jud Smith acknowledged the assistance provided by the Winder Police Department and deputies from the Walton County Sheriff's Office.
“A lot of time and effort went into solving this case and I am thankful to all the officers who worked so tirelessly to bring this suspect to justice,” said Smith.
The investigation into this case is continuing.
