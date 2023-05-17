T. Graham Brown

Country music hitmaker and host of Sirius XM’s ‘Live Wire’ on Prime Country Channel 58 will be performing live at the Innovation Amphitheater in Winder on May 19 at 7 pm. He will be singing his hit songs “Hell and High Water,” “Don’t Go to Strangers,” and “Darlene” as well as other fan favorites from throughout the years.

Brown’s voice will make for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment. Brown knows how to get a crowd excited and fans won’t want to miss this show as he puts his extraordinary talent and legendary career on display, along with special guest, Doug Stone.

