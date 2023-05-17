Country music hitmaker and host of Sirius XM’s ‘Live Wire’ on Prime Country Channel 58 will be performing live at the Innovation Amphitheater in Winder on May 19 at 7 pm. He will be singing his hit songs “Hell and High Water,” “Don’t Go to Strangers,” and “Darlene” as well as other fan favorites from throughout the years.
Brown’s voice will make for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment. Brown knows how to get a crowd excited and fans won’t want to miss this show as he puts his extraordinary talent and legendary career on display, along with special guest, Doug Stone.
To purchase tickets for Innovative Amphitheater on May 19th, visit etix.com/ticket.
“It’s always a blast hitting the road and seeing everyone’s smiling faces throughout the country,” said Brown. “There is always something different with each show and we try to give a nice blend of the classics as well as some new favorites. We will see you there!”
T. Graham Brown continues to host ‘Live Wire’ on Sirius XM’s Prime Country Channel 58, with an exciting lineup of interviews and live cuts planned for December. Brown sits down with some of his closest friends and heroes, sharing never-before-heard stories from some of the biggest names in entertainment.
Brown has recorded 15 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard charts. He has had multiple number-one hits in country, gospel and blues. Brown’s voice is also recognized from his singing in advertising campaigns for McDonald’s, Disneyland, Almond Joy, Coca-Cola, Dodge Truck, Ford, Hardee’s and many others, including the Taco Bell “Run For The Border” television spots. In early 2015, Brown released his latest Grammy-nominated album, Forever Changed, which featured collaborations with Vince Gill, Jason Crabb, The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune and more. In 2020, Time Life partnered with T. Graham to reissue several of his classic albums and has recently released his latest album Bare Bones. Brown still actively tours and is sponsored by Hillbilly Iced Tea and Lemonade and makes multiple appearances on the legendary Grand Ole Opry. Brown’s uniqueness has made him one of the most beloved and iconic performers of the day.
